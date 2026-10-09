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Home > Hollywood > 'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/marvels-zodiac-series-to-be-released-in-2028-see-logo20261009083544"> <p class="title">Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo</p> <a>

Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo

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Last updated: October 9, 2026 09:39:14 IST

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'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

Los Angeles [US], October 9 (ANI): ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, one of the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedies at the North American box office in nearly a decade, is all set to be adapted into a drama series.

 The film’s lead cast, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng, will star in the series, along with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh recurring, as per Deadline. 

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Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling books, the series has been in development at HBO for nearly two years. It brings together the film’s co-writer Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

“From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, Crazy Rich Asians has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture,” added Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks. Kevin Kwan created an irresistible world filled with the perfect blend of glitz, humour, and heart, and the talented Adele Lim returns to adapt this renowned tale for a new television audience. We are equally thrilled to welcome Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh back to reprise their iconic roles. We can’t wait to bring this series to life with our partners at HBO.

The Crazy Rich Asians television series is executive produced by Lim via her production company 100 Tigers; Chu via his production company Electric Somewhere; Kwan, Jacobson and Simpson via their production company Color Force, which developed and produced the film; Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang for SK Global Entertainment, which co-financed the film; Emmy winner Naia Cucukov Richards via Lim’s 100 Tigers; and Emmy nominee Rose Lam.

The series is co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:39 AM IST
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'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

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'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

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