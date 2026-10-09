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Home > Hollywood > David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/taylor-swift-to-perform-at-academy-museum-gala-202620261009025345"> <p class="title">Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala 2026</p> <a>

Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala 2026

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Last updated: October 9, 2026 03:19:11 IST

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David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

Los Angeles [US], October 9 (ANI): Hollywood star David Harbour and John Cena are all set to come together for an upcoming comedy, ‘The Family Disappears’. 

Based on an original script by Brendan O’Hare with thriller undertones, ‘The Family Disappears’ will be produced by Fifth Seasons and directed by ‘Bad Apples’ helmer Jonatan Etzler. 

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It follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family disappeared, while a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home. 

With Fifth Season as the studio behind the film, producers are Nick Weidenfeld and Alexis Garcia.

Production for the film is set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10.

On the work front, David Harbour will star opposite Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini in ‘DTF St Louis’, a limited series from Steven Conrad, which was one of the biggest hits of this Emmy season with seven wins from 13 nominations.

Coming off the finale of ‘Stranger Things’, he has a packed slate coming up with ‘Evil Genius’, ‘Violent Night 2’, ‘Little One’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, ‘John Rambo’, and ‘A Head Full of Ghosts’.

On the other hand, John Cena has won his first Emmy nomination this year as executive producer of Prime Video’s action comedy ‘Heads of State’. He was most recently seen in ‘Coyote vs Acme’ and ‘Little Brother’.

His upcoming slate includes ‘Matchbox the Movie’ and the Netflix comedy ‘One Attempt Remaining’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:19 AM IST
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Tags: brendan-ohareDavid Harbourjohn cenajonatan-etzlerthe-family-disappearsthriller-comedy

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David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

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David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

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David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 
David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 
David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 
David Harbour, John Cena set to lead upcoming comedy 'The Family Disappears' 

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