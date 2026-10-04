Guillermo Del Toro is all praise for Tom Cruise's 'Digger', calls it "daring, bold and cinematically complex"

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Guillermo Del Toro has come out in support of Tom Cruise starrer ‘Digger’.

In an X post, Del Toro called out the negative reviews about the film, describing it as “daring, bold and cinematically complex.”

“Entirely Petty headline. Love it or not. And, yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and cinematically complex. Decidedly a Theatrical experience,” he wrote, in response to a review.

Entirely Petty headline. Love it or not. And, yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and Cinematically complex. Decidedly a Theatrical experience. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 1, 2026

Following up further, the actor reshared a couple of audience responses and added, “Funny, I go into the platform and without even scrolling down, these are popping at the top of my timeline… So… I will just keep posting them. Tune in or drop out.”

Funny, I go into the platform and without even scrolling down, these are popping at the top of my timeline… So… I will just keep posting them. Tune in or drop out- — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2026

He also heaped praise for Tom Cruise’ performance and stated, “I am seeing this- I sit down and repost the first 20 or so in my timeline (without a search word!) and these are popping! Is it generational? I am seeing so many new voices and sites.”

I am seeing this- I sit down and repost the first 20 or so in my timeline (without a search word!) and these are popping! Is it generational? I am seeing so many new voices and sites… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2026

Guillermo Del Toro’s comments arrived after ‘Digger’ star Tom Cruise also expressed his thoughts on working in the film.

Iñárritu-directed film, which opened in theatres on Friday. The movie, made on a reported budget of USD 125 million, is expected to earn around USD 8 million in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor appeared not to be affected by the box office numbers as his latest film ‘Digger’ struggles to make a strong start in theatres.

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Cruise thanked the cast and crew for their work and said he was proud of the film they made together.

DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created. 1/3 — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) October 3, 2026

“Digger is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise posted. “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”

‘Digger’ follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions lead to a natural disaster. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller also star in the film.

The film also sees Cruise in a different role from the action-heavy projects he is known for. In ‘Digger’, the actor plays a balding and heavier oil tycoon, marking a shift from his recent franchise films.

The film takes Cruise back to the kind of filmmaker-led projects he worked on earlier in his career, including ‘Rain Man’, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and ‘Magnolia’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)