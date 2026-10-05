James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/anupam-kher-cherishes-lunch-with-dearest-friend-robert-de-niro-says-meeting-this-legend-is-always-a-joy20261005224806"> <p class="title">Anupam Kher cherishes lunch with "dearest friend" Robert De Niro, says "Meeting this legend is always a joy"</p> <a>

Anupam Kher cherishes lunch with "dearest friend" Robert De Niro, says "Meeting this legend is always a joy"

Written By:
Last updated: October 5, 2026 23:09:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

Los Angeles [US], October 5 (ANI): Filmmaker James Gunn is working on writing his next film ahead of the release of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’. 

In response to a comment on Threads which asked, “Are you ready to write your next film, James, or not quite yet?” Gunn confirmed that he is already into the writing phase.

You Might Be Interested In

“Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!” his response stated, as per Variety. He also went on to confirm that the assembly cut of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is complete.

Earlier in August, he revealed that the shooting of the superhero film has been wrapped. 

A sequel to 2025’s ‘Superman’ featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the upcoming ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is set to hit theatres in July next year. 

The film will follow Superman teaming up with his adversary Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as they work to defeat an even bigger threat – the superintelligent villain Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). 

Among the returning characters are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane alongside others like Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.  

Milly Alcock, who made a cameo appearance as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, will also return for ‘Man of Tomorrow’. The sequel will also introduce Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, who is debuting in the HBO Max series ‘Lanterns’. 

Meanwhile, James Gunn has been running DC Studios alongside Peter Safran since 2022. 

Speaking to Variety, Gunn earlier said, “Peter’s the best. He does everything I don’t do well. He keeps the ship steady, keeps everyone aligned, connects us with Jim Lee and the comics side and unifies departments that used to operate separately. What we share is a genuine love for these characters. We know what a privilege it is to help shape how people see them now — and that responsibility is something we take seriously.”

His upcoming ‘Superman’ sequel is now ready to release on July 9, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 11:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: David Corenswetdc-studiosjames gunnman-of-tomorrowpeter-safransuperman-sequel

RELATED News

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1

Tom Cruise's latest release 'Digger' bombs at box office, rakes in only USD 8 Million in opening weekend

Guillermo Del Toro is all praise for Tom Cruise's 'Digger', calls it "daring, bold and cinematically complex"

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

VB Group Expands Mumbai Presence with INR 7,200 cr. Plus Development Portfolio

Gauff survives Sun test to advance in Beijing

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discussed ways to provide support for Saudi Arabia's defence, Turkish FM says

German robot startup RobCo hits $1 billion valuation, CEO moves to US

Nasdaq hits record as dollar and Treasury yields climb, oil prices ease

Lite Bite Foods Debuts First Hybrid Standalone with Street Foods by Punjab Grill & Asia Seven in Gurugram

England prepare for Nations League clash with Czech Republic

UEFA Nations League Results

US commodities regulator proposes new federal crypto oversight rules

US commodities regulator proposes new federal crypto oversight rules

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release
James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release
James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release
James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

QUICK LINKS