Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-says-he-has-to-8216run-to-the-bed8217-amid-kbc-shoot20261005161130"> <p class="title">Amitabh Bachchan says he has to ‘run to the bed’ amid KBC shoot</p> <a>

Amitabh Bachchan says he has to ‘run to the bed’ amid KBC shoot

Written By:
Last updated: October 5, 2026 16:44:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

Los Angeles [US], October 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis remembered her late mother and actress Janet Leigh on the 22nd anniversary of her death, which was on October 3.

Leigh, best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film Psycho, died on October 3, 2004, at the age of 77. Curtis marked the occasion by sharing a black-and-white picture of her mother on Instagram.

You Might Be Interested In

Along with the throwback picture, Curtis wrote, “Long time gone this day. Love and misses to my mother.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Curtis has often remembered her mother and spoken about her legacy over the years. In December 2022, she shared a post after Psycho was included in Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, according to PEOPLE magazine 

Remembering Leigh, Curtis wrote about wishing her mother could see the family she had built and the year she was having in the film industry.

“I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I’m having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved,” she wrote.

Curtis also spoke about the lasting impact of her mother’s work and the way films continue to keep actors’ legacies alive.

“The miracle of the movies is that they last forever, in perpetuity. How thrilling to see her legacy today through the loving portal of @variety as the number #1 movie of all time,” she added.

Curtis has also remembered both her mother and father, actor Tony Curtis, who died in 2010 at the age of 85. In a January 2022 post, she shared old pictures of her parents and spoke about what their relationship meant to her.

She wrote that she was “caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition” when she came across their old pictures.

“As the product of 13 divorces…I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?” Curtis wrote.

She also said the pictures reminded her that she was “born from love” and thanked her parents for giving her “love and life.”

In 2024, Curtis remembered Leigh again on Mother’s Day by sharing a collage of pictures with her mother, including old black-and-white photographs.

Curtis, who shares two children, Annie and Ruby, with husband Christopher Guest, has continued to keep her parents’ memories alive through her social media posts, PEOPLE magazine said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alfred-hitchcockhollywoodHollywood actorhollywood-iconsJamie Lee Curtisjanet-leigh

RELATED News

Tom Cruise's latest release 'Digger' bombs at box office, rakes in only USD 8 Million in opening weekend

Guillermo Del Toro is all praise for Tom Cruise's 'Digger', calls it "daring, bold and cinematically complex"

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

LATEST NEWS

The US said China was priming a trade superweapon. Then it vanished

Euro slides on France worries, as Brazil markets eye rally

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

ARCHIVE: Last dance at the Monumental to close Messi's Argentina era

Brazil's 2026/27 soybean planting reaches 7.3%, AgRural says

Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks

Euro hits 17-month low, dollar near pre-Liberation Day highs

Zeal Global announced plans to expand in Central Asia at Tashkent Summit

ARCHIVE: Last dance at the Monumental to close Messi's Argentina era

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as October rate hike bets ease, stronger dollar cap gains

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary
Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary
Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary
Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

QUICK LINKS