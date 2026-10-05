Jamie Lee Curtis remembers mother Janet Leigh on 22nd death anniversary

Los Angeles [US], October 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis remembered her late mother and actress Janet Leigh on the 22nd anniversary of her death, which was on October 3.

Leigh, best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film Psycho, died on October 3, 2004, at the age of 77. Curtis marked the occasion by sharing a black-and-white picture of her mother on Instagram.

Along with the throwback picture, Curtis wrote, “Long time gone this day. Love and misses to my mother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Curtis has often remembered her mother and spoken about her legacy over the years. In December 2022, she shared a post after Psycho was included in Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, according to PEOPLE magazine

Remembering Leigh, Curtis wrote about wishing her mother could see the family she had built and the year she was having in the film industry.

“I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I’m having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved,” she wrote.

Curtis also spoke about the lasting impact of her mother’s work and the way films continue to keep actors’ legacies alive.

“The miracle of the movies is that they last forever, in perpetuity. How thrilling to see her legacy today through the loving portal of @variety as the number #1 movie of all time,” she added.

Curtis has also remembered both her mother and father, actor Tony Curtis, who died in 2010 at the age of 85. In a January 2022 post, she shared old pictures of her parents and spoke about what their relationship meant to her.

She wrote that she was “caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition” when she came across their old pictures.

“As the product of 13 divorces…I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?” Curtis wrote.

She also said the pictures reminded her that she was “born from love” and thanked her parents for giving her “love and life.”

In 2024, Curtis remembered Leigh again on Mother’s Day by sharing a collage of pictures with her mother, including old black-and-white photographs.

Curtis, who shares two children, Annie and Ruby, with husband Christopher Guest, has continued to keep her parents’ memories alive through her social media posts, PEOPLE magazine said. (ANI)

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