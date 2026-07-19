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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59

Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-am-very-happy-and-grateful-director-yogesh-deshpande-after-national-award-win-for-swargandharva-sudhir-phadke20260719233346"> <p class="title">"I am very happy and grateful": Director Yogesh Deshpande after National Award win for 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke'</p> <a>

"I am very happy and grateful": Director Yogesh Deshpande after National Award win for 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke'

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 23:37:16 IST

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Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Jennifer Finch, bassist, singer and songwriter for the veteran indie-rock band ‘L7’, passed away on Saturday at the age of 59 after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to a statement from the band’s rep, reported Variety.

“We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humour and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever,” the band wrote on the Instagram handle.

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“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend. With Love, L7,” added L7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Da9RLSAAoZu/?

According to Variety, a Los Angeles native, Finch was born in 1966 and pursued photography and art as a teenager. She began taking photos of her friends on the L.A. punk scene of the early ’80s, including members of Redd Kross, Bad Religion, the Cramps and others, which were displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame decades later.

She took up the bass, relocated to San Francisco and joined Love in Sugar Baby Doll, which also featured future Babes in Toyland cofounder Kat Bjelland. She returned to L.A. and had a brief stint in the all-female band the Pandoras before joining L7 in 1986.

The group’s debut album, produced by Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz and released on Epitaph, featured the band performing live in a blurry, proto-grunge photo on its cover and opened with a song called “Bite the Wax Tadpole,” a fitting statement of their sound and attitude. The group toured heavily with multiple bands of the alt-rock era, uniting with Sub Pop Records and veteran Seattle producer Jack Endino for their second album, 1990’s “Smell the Magic.”

Over the following years, she joined the band OtherStarPeople, which released an album on Interscope in 1999, and later the punk band the Shocker. In 2014, Finch joined a reformed L7, releasing an album called “Scatter the Rats” via Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records in 2019, and continued to perform with them until this year. She announced her cancer diagnosis early in July and died just days later.

While she leaves behind a solid discography, Finch’s influence was perhaps most pervasive on young musicians, particularly women. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 11:37 PM IST
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Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59

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Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59
Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59
Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59
Jennifer Finch of indie-rock band L7 passes away at 59

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