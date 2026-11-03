Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/climbed-to-level-42-katy-perry-marks-birthday-with-justin-trudeau-during-adventure-filled-escape20261030220526"> <p class="title">"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape</p> <a>

"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

Written By:
Last updated: November 3, 2026 10:53:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): American singer Justin Timberlake is set to release a four-part tell-all docuseries on Apple TV in December, featuring singer Janet Jackson as a guest, with the project reportedly expected to revisit the duo’s controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime show incident, according to Billboard.

According to Variety, the docuseries is in the works at Apple TV, with Jackson among the guests. While further details about the project have not been disclosed, one of the topics expected to feature is the controversy surrounding the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, during which Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast during their performance. The incident subsequently became widely known as the ‘wardrobe malfunction’.

You Might Be Interested In

The development comes years after Timberlake publicly apologised to Jackson in 2021, acknowledging the difference in how the two artists were treated following the controversy, as per the outlet.

In his public apology, Timberlake acknowledged his actions and the broader issues surrounding the incident.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he added.

Timberlake also faced legal trouble in 2024 when he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser impaired-driving charge and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service, as per the outlet.

Addressing fans during a concert on his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ shortly after the incident, Timberlake spoke about the difficult period he was going through.

“It’s been a tough week,” he told the audience, adding, “I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back.”

After the tour concluded in 2025, Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, describing the condition as physically and mentally debilitating, according to Billboard.

In a statement, the singer opened up about the challenges he had experienced while performing and dealing with the condition.

“Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he wrote.

“When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he added, according to Billboard.

On the music front, Timberlake has not released an album since 2024, when his record ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. He recently collaborated with Quavo on the song ‘House Music’, which was released in early October. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: docuseriesjanet-jacksonJustin Timberlakesuper bowl

RELATED News

Neve Campbell confirms 'Scream 8' return, keeps plot details under wraps

Jack Lowden says James Bond speculation is "very flattering", refuses to add to rumours

Trailer out: Arnold Schwarzenegger set to entertain audience as Santa Claus in 'The Man with the Bag'

Suki Waterhouse confirms she is not yet married to Robert Pattinson, teases "massive" wedding

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up": Martha Stewart apologises after backlash over homelessness-themed Halloween costume 

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Pro League postpones matchday 13 after Asian Cup delay

Asian insurers use softer reinsurance market to secure broader, long-term protection, AM Best says

Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns

Keurig Dr Pepper beats quarterly estimates on steady demand for pricier drinks

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

Switzerland's former Olympic champion Gisin retires

UPDATE 7-Russian bombing kills 31 in village in southeastern Ukraine, local official says

Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns

DuPont raises annual profit forecasts on strong healthcare, aerospace demand

Switzerland's former Olympic champion Gisin retires

Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy
Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy
Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy
Justin Timberlake to release four-part docuseries featuring Janet Jackson, revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

QUICK LINKS