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Home > Hollywood > Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/our-dream-girl-is-here-glenn-maxwell-vini-raman-welcome-daughter-maia-maxwell20260818144514"> <p class="title">"Our dream girl is here...": Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman welcome daughter Maia Maxwell</p> <a>

"Our dream girl is here...": Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman welcome daughter Maia Maxwell

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Last updated: August 19, 2026 09:16:12 IST

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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

Los Angeles [US], August 19 (ANI): Kim Kardashian is clearly showing off her blossoming romance with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, offering a glimpse into their beach getaway.

The SKIMS founder shared a carousel of pictures from their vacation on Instagram along with the caption, “Somewhere over the rainbow.”

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The couple were joined in by their family, with Kardashian’s kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, tagging along for the trip. Khloe Kardashian and her kids, True and Tatum, also hit the waves with the group.

For Hamilton, his niece Willow, nephew Kaiden, and younger brother Nicholas Hamilton were present.

Besides taking fans inside their beach adventures, Kim Kardashian also dropped loved-up pictures with Hamilton. One of them shows the couple enjoying a walk on the beach, while another features them in an adorable mirror selfie.

Lewis Hamilton himself shared several pictures from the vacation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Since first being spotted together in Paris earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been seen supporting each other publicly. While Hamilton visited Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ sets, the reality star also attended the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Addressing the media at the Grand Prix, the Ferrari star spoke about his relationship with Kardashian.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” he said, as quoted by People.

In April this year, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim.

The two were seen on a high-speed drive in the video, which showed him whipping around in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan, as per PEOPLE.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

“HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,” Hamilton wrote in the caption of the Reel, which was set to the song “Victory Lap” by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again.

At the end of the video, Kardashian can be seen in the passenger seat wearing a white turtleneck top. When the camera approached her in the car, the mother of four said, “That’s insane,” after her joyride with Hamilton. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:16 AM IST
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Tags: celebrity coupleformula 1kardashian-kidskim kardashianlewis hamiltonmonaco-grand-prix

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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

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