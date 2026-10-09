'Pretty Little Liars' actor Keegan Allen left bleeding after being attacked, robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles [US], October 9 (ANI): ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actor Keegan Allen was attacked and robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint, leaving him bleeding.

In a social media post, Allen shared a video of himself where he appeared out of breath and visibly shaken, with blood dripping from his head.

“I was just robbed of my watch. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” the actor said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keegan Allen (@keeoone)

What followed was a video clip showing Allen being attacked by two masked individuals. He appeared to be handing over something from his wrist before one of the assailants hit him in the head, before the pair ran off into the night.

In his caption, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch. Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless.”

A statement from the local law enforcement read, “One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle,” as quoted by E! News.

The statement said that Allen sustained a laceration to his forehead.

“Los Angeles County Fire responded to the location and medically evaluated the victim; however, he was not transported to hospital,” the statement added.

The incident took place on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, as per Page Six. Meanwhile, the post prompted quick reactions from his fans as many rushed to the comment section and showed concern for the actor. Others also demanded justice in the matter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)