Los Angeles [US], November 21 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actress Teyana Taylor has sold an original comedy pitch to Warner Bros. and is set to co-write and produce the project alongside her producing partner Coco Gilbert under her production banner, The Aunties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, described as a female-driven, wish-fulfilment comedy, will explore the chaos of modern dating and draw inspiration from stories Taylor has gathered from friends, family, group chats with her friends and her own experiences. Taylor is also likely to direct the film, which is currently in early development at Warner Bros.

Specific plot details of the project are being kept under wraps.

Taylor, who earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for her performance in ‘One Battle After Another’, has been making significant strides in her acting and filmmaking career. The film won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson received honours for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Her portrayal of revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in the film also earned her a Golden Globe and a BET Award. A Grammy nominee, Taylor began her career in music and had already built a number of acting credits before the film and its accolades brought her acting career into greater prominence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Taylor has also been working on her directorial debut, Paramount’s feature film ‘Get Lite’, which is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release on August 20, 2027.

Starring Storm Reid, the film follows the story of a talented but sheltered dance student who discovers inspiration, love and family in an unexpected place, the subways of New York City.

According to the film’s logline, it centres on “a talented, but sheltered, dance student” who “finds inspiration, love, and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also features NFL prospect Ceyair Wright.

With the Warner Bros. comedy in early development and ‘Get Lite’ moving towards its scheduled release, Taylor is continuing to expand her work behind the camera alongside her acting career. (ANI)

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