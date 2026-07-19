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Home > Hollywood > 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-am-very-happy-and-grateful-director-yogesh-deshpande-after-national-award-win-for-swargandharva-sudhir-phadke20260719233346"> <p class="title">"I am very happy and grateful": Director Yogesh Deshpande after National Award win for 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke'</p> <a>

"I am very happy and grateful": Director Yogesh Deshpande after National Award win for 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke'

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 23:55:14 IST

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'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Actress Jeana Keough, who broke out to fame with ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’, has been diagnosed with tongue cancer at the age of 70, her daughter confirmed, reported Deadline.

The former Bravo star was recently diagnosed, and her daughter, Kara Bosworth, shared details on social media as she looks to crowdfund to cover cancer treatment expenses.

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“A few months ago, while visiting Shane and me in Florida, my mom mentioned a painful spot on her tongue. She assumed a tooth had been rubbing against it and had even gone to the dentist multiple times to have the tooth filed down,” read the GoFundMe page as quoted by Deadline.

After a biopsy, doctors confirmed Keough had cancer, and after surgery to remove it, a second surgery was recommended to remove lymph nodes. It was at this point that they discovered the cancer had spread, reported Deadline.

“What we thought would be a one-time surgery became a full cancer battle. Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The treatments are relentless,” Bosworth explained.

“She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult.”

With Keough going through cancer treatment, she has been unable to work, and it has “created an enormous financial burden” on her.

“Living across the country in Florida with young children has made Shane and me feel painfully helpless throughout much of this journey,” Bosworth added. “With no direct flights between us, we’ve often wished we could simply be there to help with the everyday things that become overwhelming during cancer treatment. Now that I’m here in Orange County and seeing firsthand what she’s facing, I realize even more how much support she needs–not just while I’m here, but after I return home,” added Bosworth.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kara Bosworth (@karakeoughboz)

Jeana Keough was one of the original stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County when the reality series premiered in 2006.

According to Deadline, Keough was on the series for the first five seasons and has continued to make appearances throughout its run. She is featured in the premiere episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, which celebrates the franchise’s 20th anniversary. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 11:55 PM IST
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Tags: cancer-diagnosischemotherapyentertainmentjeana-keoughradiationtongue-cancer

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'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' actress Jeana Keough diagnosed with Tongue Cancer

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