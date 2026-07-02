Tom Hanks' baseball film 'The Comebacker' to be released on July 30 next year

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Tom Hanks’ upcoming baseball film ‘The Comebacker‘ now has an official release date. Sony Pictures has announced that the film will arrive in theatres on July 30, 2027, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The film stars Hanks in the lead role and is directed by Marielle Heller, who has also written the screenplay. ‘The Comebacker‘ is based on Dave Eggers’ 2024 short story of the same name.

In the film, Hanks plays a baseball pitching coach whose life changes after he is struck on the head by a ball while standing on the pitcher’s mound. The project is being produced by Playtone and Leah Holzer in association with Major League Baseball.

The release date falls during the Major League Baseball season, when the race for the playoffs usually picks up.

This is not Hanks’ first baseball film. He earlier starred in the 1992 classic A League of Their Own alongside Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Rosie O’Donnell. He played manager Jimmy Dugan, a role remembered for the famous line, “There’s no crying in baseball.”

Director Marielle Heller recently directed Amy Adams in Nightbitch. She is also known for films such as The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which also starred Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, was recently heard once again as Woody in Toy Story 5. His recent projects also include ‘The Phoenician Scheme‘ and ‘Here.’ (ANI)

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