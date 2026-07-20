"We have shared in moments of joy, hope…": Tom Cruise celebrates unity in pre-final FIFA World Cup ceremony

New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise captivated a packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide with his emotional address moments before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, paying tribute to the tournament’s global spirit and the unifying power of football.

Standing at the centre of the pre-match ceremony, Cruise reflected on the month-long spectacle that brought together 48 nations across three host countries.

“30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world. From three countries across them and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness. And we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will never forget,” the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor shared.

Describing football as a universal language, Cruise added, “Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

As anticipation built for the title clash between Spain and Argentina, the actor turned his attention to the two finalists while emphasising that the tournament belonged to everyone who had been part of its journey.

“Today, only two teams remain. Spain and Argentina. But these stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch,” he continued.

Celebrating the moment, Tom Cruise called upon the crowd and said, “So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is UEFA. This is greatness.”

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is being played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)