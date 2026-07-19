World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know about star-studded closing ceremony and halftime show

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for a grand finish as defending champions Argentina take on Spain in the final on Sunday, July 19, at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). Along with the much-awaited title clash, fans will also witness a star-studded closing ceremony and, for the first time in World Cup history, a halftime show.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony begin?

According to PEOPLE magazine, the closing ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will open with a special rendition of the U.S. national anthem by Jennifer Hudson. Post Malone will headline the ceremony, while Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed will also perform. Actor Tom Cruise is also expected to make a special appearance.

Who will perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show?

For the first time ever, the World Cup final will also feature a halftime show. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the halftime performance. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay will also perform. Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets are also set to make appearances.

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Speaking about being part of the historic event, Justin Bieber, as per PEOPLE, said, “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

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How long will the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show last?

While FIFA had earlier said the halftime performance would last around 11 minutes, reports by The Athletic said it could run for nearly 20 minutes. Under IFAB rules, halftime usually does not exceed 15 minutes unless the referee grants permission.

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Where can fans in India watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and the halftime show live on JioHotstar, while the match will also be telecast on Sports18.

The final promises to be a fitting end to the tournament, with Lionel Messi aiming to lead Argentina to another World Cup title in what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. Spain and Argentina will face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain are looking to win their first World Cup title since 2010, while defending champions Argentina are aiming to lift the trophy for the second tournament in a row after beating England 2-1 in the semifinal. Spain booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over France. (ANI)

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