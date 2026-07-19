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Home > Hollywood > 'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Tom Cruise's Digger Rockwell pays tribute to football greats ahead of finale

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 22:32:17 IST

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'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Actor Jim Parsons recently opened up about the difficult phase he went through during the peak success of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ saying he was “miserable” despite being part of one of television’s biggest shows.

According to Variety, Parsons, while speaking on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, shared that while the sitcom brought him fame and success, he was struggling with stress and was not truly happy during that time.

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Looking back at those years, Parsons said, “I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed.”

He added that he constantly felt the pressure of handling everything around him and believed the good things happening in his life came only because he kept pushing himself to work harder.

“I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking… discipline and whatever. Maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s how I was,” he said.

Parsons also admitted that even though The Big Bang Theory became a huge success, he would not want to go through that phase again. “I wouldn’t do that again for any amount of money,” he said.

The actor shared that since the show ended in 2019, he has been trying to build a healthier relationship with that part of his life.

“It’s evolving, and it gets better all the time. What I feel is better, what I feel is healthier. It’s not something that I think probably anybody, but I was certainly not equipped to, looking back,” Parsons said.

The Big Bang Theory aired from 2007 to 2019 and ran for 279 episodes. The sitcom followed the lives of a group of socially awkward scientists and their neighbours. Parsons played Sheldon Cooper alongside Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards during its run, while Parsons received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Sheldon Cooper. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 10:32 PM IST
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'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

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'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

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'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success
'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success
'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success
'Wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money': Jim Parsons recalls being 'miserable' at height of 'Big Bang Theory' success

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