Recruitment Mantra founder Arghya Sarkar discusses hiring challenges across businesses and why job opportunities should remain free for candidates.



Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30: India’s hiring market is growing unevenly, creating different challenges for employers across industries. While some organisations are expanding their teams, others are concentrating on specialised appointments and positions directly linked to business performance.

According to Naukri’s September 2026 JobSpeak report, India’s white-collar hiring activity increased 2% year-on-year, while Kolkata recorded 4% growth. Hiring for AI and machine learning roles rose 20%, automobile-sector recruitment increased 11%, and BPO/ITES and Global Capability Centre hiring grew 4% each. In contrast, IT/software services, pharma/biotech and FMCG hiring declined 4% each. These figures track hiring activity within the report’s coverage, rather than total jobs created or industry revenue growth.

For businesses seeking manpower recruitment services, these differences make a clear hiring strategy increasingly relevant. Recruitment Mantra, a recruitment agency in Kolkata supporting employer mandates across India, lists services covering sourcing, candidate assessment, staffing and leadership recruitment.

“Every hiring mandate represents a business need and a person’s career decision. Recruitment succeeds when both receive equal attention,” said Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra.

Q. What does the current hiring market mean for employers?

A. The market requires employers to look closely at the skills they need. Overall hiring growth does not mean that every vacancy will be easy to fill.

A recruitment exercise should begin with three practical questions: what must this employee deliver, which capabilities are essential, and what compensation can the business offer? Clear answers help recruiters identify suitable applicants and give candidates a realistic understanding of the opportunity.

Q. How can Recruitment Mantra support organisations looking to hire manpower?

A. Recruitment Mantra’s published services include candidate sourcing, testing, interview support, permanent recruitment and bulk hiring.

The approach depends on the requirement. Recruiting a specialist needs a focused search, while building an operational team requires a coordinated pipeline and interview schedule. Employers considering permanent staffing solutions should establish the scope of support, assessment responsibilities and communication process before sourcing begins.

Q. What makes hiring particularly important for startups and MSMEs?

A. In a smaller organisation, one appointment can affect several areas of the business. A finance professional may need to strengthen reporting while handling daily accounts. A sales employee may need to develop new business while maintaining existing relationships.

Effective startup and MSME hiring solutions should reflect these working realities. Employers need to separate essential skills from capabilities that can be developed after joining and avoid combining too many unrelated responsibilities into one position.

Recruitment Mantra includes startup and SME recruitment support among its published services.

Q. What should MNCs, corporate groups and conglomerates expect from a recruitment partner?

A. Larger businesses often need coordination across departments, locations and approval processes. They should expect clarity about candidate assessment, reporting and interview management.

For organisations evaluating corporate recruitment services, sourcing capacity is one consideration. Equally relevant are how feedback is recorded, who owns each stage of the process and how quickly hiring decisions can be made.

A well-managed process also helps candidates understand the role and remain engaged throughout selection.

Q. Which areas of recruitment are showing stronger demand?

A. The September JobSpeak report recorded 19% year-on-year growth in research and development hiring, 18% in merchandising, retail and e-commerce functions, and 17% in construction and site engineering.

These figures indicate pockets of demand within a selective market. They should guide further investigation rather than be treated as guarantees of opportunities for every candidate or easy recruitment for every employer.

Q. When should a business consider recruitment process outsourcing?

A. An organisation may consider recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) when recurring vacancies, business expansion or recruitment workload require additional delivery capacity.

Recruitment Mantra lists full or partial RPO support among its services. Before entering an arrangement, employers should define the positions covered, assessment responsibilities, reporting expectations and measures of delivery.

Internal hiring managers still have an essential role in providing feedback and taking timely selection decisions.

Q. How should employers approach leadership and business-critical appointments?

A. The search should begin with the business problem the appointment must address. Employers should assess relevant achievements, judgement and experience handling comparable responsibilities.

For executive search and leadership hiring, clarity about decision-making authority, reporting relationships and performance expectations helps both sides evaluate suitability. Recruitment Mantra includes these services in its published recruitment portfolio.

Q. What should companies clarify before engaging a recruitment consultancy?

A. Businesses evaluating an HR consultancy in Kolkata or a recruitment partner elsewhere should examine the recruitment process alongside commercial terms.

The written agreement should explain professional fees, any sourcing advance, payment timelines, adjustment provisions and replacement conditions. Recruitment Mantra’s employer FAQ states that the signed agreement governs the specific engagement.

Employers should also agree on the hiring brief, interview stages and feedback responsibilities before recruitment begins.

Q. Can candidates search and apply for jobs through Recruitment Mantra without paying?

A. Yes. Recruitment Mantra states that applications through its jobs platform are free and that its candidate recruitment process is merit-based and free of charge.

Candidates can search openings, review eligibility criteria and follow the application instructions for suitable vacancies. Selection depends on the employer’s requirements and assessment; submitting an application does not guarantee an interview or appointment.

Q. What can job seekers do to strengthen their applications and avoid fraudulent offers?

A. Candidates should provide an accurate CV highlighting relevant experience, skills, achievements, location and notice period. Before attending an interview, they should understand the responsibilities and available information about working conditions and compensation.

Suspicious communications should be verified through official company channels. Recruitment Mantra’s published fraud alert warns about fake job offers and demands for payment made using its name.

The latest hiring figures show that growth and caution can exist within the same employment market. For employers, successful recruitment depends on understanding the role, assessing relevant capabilities and making timely decisions. For candidates, clear information and free access to applications support a more informed search.

Recruitment Mantra’s stated model connects employer recruitment support with a no-charge policy for job seekers. As businesses plan their next appointments, the practical measure of recruitment remains the quality of the match—and whether it gives both the organisation and the employee a sound basis for progress.

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