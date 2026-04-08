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Home > India > India Assembly Elections 2026 Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry: Voting Date, Result Date, Polling Time, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates, Voter ID Alternatives, How to Check Name on Voter List, & More

India Assembly Elections 2026 Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry: Voting Date, Result Date, Polling Time, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates, Voter ID Alternatives, How to Check Name on Voter List, & More

India Assembly Elections 2026: Check dates, key candidates, constituencies, polling details, voter eligibility, and how to find your polling booth for Assam, Kerala & Puducherry.

The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are set to shape the political landscape for the next five years.
The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are set to shape the political landscape for the next five years.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: April 8, 2026 21:56:09 IST

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India Assembly Elections 2026 Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry: Voting Date, Result Date, Polling Time, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates, Voter ID Alternatives, How to Check Name on Voter List, & More

India Assembly Elections 2026 Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry: The 2026 Assembly elections are a crucial political event in India, covering Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. These elections will determine the leadership and political direction of these states and the Union Territory for the next five years. Political parties are fielding candidates strategically in key constituencies, while voters are preparing to participate actively in the democratic process. This guide provides comprehensive information on election schedules, key candidates, polling timings, voter requirements, and constituency insights.

Election Date for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 will be held in multiple phases in April 2026, with counting and results following the final phase.

The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled for April 9, 2026, with results expected on May 4, 2026. Key dates include notification on March 16, nomination deadline on March 23, scrutiny on March 24, and withdrawal by March 26.

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The Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 will take place in a single phase in April 2026, with results expected shortly after polling, and authorities ensuring smooth voter management and security.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: All You Need to Know

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 will elect members to the 126-seat Legislative Assembly, with political parties focusing on high-profile constituencies and strategic candidates. Every seat plays a vital role in shaping the next government.

Polling is scheduled in multiple phases in April 2026, with vote counting and result declaration following the final phase. Voters are advised to check official Election Commission notifications for exact dates.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Key Candidates and Constituencies

On March 19, the BJP announced 88 candidates, dropping 18 sitting MLAs, welcoming defectors such as former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur, retaining Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jalukbari, and promoting women leaders like Ajanta Neog in Golaghat. The full slate extends from Tinsukia to Sribhumi, featuring Silchar’s Rajdeep Roy and Hailakandi’s Milon Das.

Key constituencies to watch include Guwahati East (urban stronghold), Dibrugarh (oil and tea belt), Barpeta (historical constituency with minority influence), Silchar (major Barak Valley city), Nagaon (agricultural hub), Tezpur (mixed urban-rural), and Jorhat (tea plantation region with high voter engagement).

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Population and Voter Base

Assam has a population of approximately 36 million, with 25 million registered voters. The Assam Legislative Assembly was established in 1937, and the past voting turnout in 2021 was around 82%, reflecting strong civic engagement.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: All You Need to Know

The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 will elect members for 140 seats, determining whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) retains power or whether the United Democratic Front (UDF) or National Democratic Alliance (NDA) makes significant gains.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Key Candidates and Constituencies

LDF candidates include M.V. Govindan (CPI(M)) – 80 seats, Binoy Viswam (CPI) – 21, and Jose K. Mani (KC(M)) – 12. UDF candidates include Sunny Joseph (INC) – 92 seats, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal (IUML) – 26. NDA candidates include Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) – 98 seats and Thushar Vellapally (BDJS) – 22. Other smaller parties and independents contest 16 seats.

Key constituencies to watch are Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, Palakkad, Kannur, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad, representing a mix of urban, rural, and high-profile political battlegrounds.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Population and Voter Base

Kerala’s population is approximately 36.5 million, with 26,953,644 registered voters (13,126,048 males, 13,827,319 females, 277 transgenders). The Kerala Legislative Assembly was established in 1957. Past voter turnout includes 72% in 2011, 77.7% in 2016, and 74% in 2021, showing consistently high civic participation.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: All You Need To Know

Puducherry is preparing for a crucial election covering 30 constituencies, with intense campaigning, voter mobilisation, and security arrangements.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Key Candidates and Constituencies

Major parties fielding candidates include AINRC/NDA, Congress-DMK alliance, TVK, local independents, and regional parties. Key leaders include N. Rangasamy (AINRC Chief Minister), A. Namassivayam (Mannadipet), V.P. Ramalingam (Raj Bhavan), and A. Johnkumar (Mudaliarpet).

Important constituencies include Thattanchavady, Oulgaret, Karaikal North & South, Mannadipet, and Raj Bhavan, where contests are expected to influence the overall results.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Population and Voter Base

Puducherry has a population of around 1.58 million with over 9 lakh registered voters. The Legislative Assembly was established in 1963, and the voter turnout in the 2021 election was 83.42%, reflecting strong civic engagement.

Assembly Election 2026: Polling Timings for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

Polling will be conducted in a single phase, with voting scheduled from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Voters are advised to arrive early to avoid long queues, especially during peak hours. Authorities have ensured adequate arrangements at polling stations to manage voter flow smoothly.

Election 2026: How to Locate Your Polling Booth Online for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

Voters can easily find their polling booth details online through official election portals. By entering their name, EPIC number, or constituency, they can access booth location details instantly. This helps avoid last-minute confusion and ensures a smooth voting experience.

Assembly Election 2026: Documents Required for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

Voters must carry a valid identity document to cast their vote at polling stations. The Voter ID card (EPIC) is the primary document accepted for voting. Officials have advised voters to verify their documents in advance to avoid delays at booths.

Assembly Election 2026: Alternative to Voter ID for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

In case a voter does not have a Voter ID card, alternative documents are allowed. These include Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, and other government-approved IDs.

This ensures that eligible voters are not denied the right to vote due to a lack of a single document.

Assembly Election 2026: Result Date for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

The counting of votes and declaration of results is expected on May 4, 2026. Results will determine the next government in Puducherry for the upcoming term. Political parties are already preparing for post-result scenarios.

Assembly Election 2026: How to Check Your Name on the Voter List for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

To ensure your eligibility for the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026, you can verify your name on the voter list by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP)
 or the CEO of the Puducherry website
 to begin your search.

Step 2: Access Voter List Section

Click on “Search in Electoral Roll” or “Electoral Rolls – Search Your Name in Voter List” to start the verification process.

Step 3: Choose Search Method

You can search either by EPIC Number or Personal Details, including your name, parent/spouse name, district, constituency, and age.

Step 4: Enter Details

Fill in all required fields accurately, such as your full name, district, constituency, age, and parent/spouse details.

Step 5: Submit Your Request

Click the Search button to check if your name is included in the electoral roll for Puducherry.

Step 6: Verify Your Details

Once found, carefully confirm your name, age, address, and constituency to ensure all information is correct.

Step 7: Take Action if Not Found

If your name is missing, apply online using Form 6 and submit the necessary proofs of age and address to get added to the voter list before the election.

The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are crucial for shaping the future governments in these regions. With strategic candidates, high-profile constituencies, and active voter participation, citizens play a pivotal role in the democratic process. Voters should ensure their name is on the electoral roll, carry valid identification documents, and participate actively to influence governance for the next five years.

First published on: Apr 8, 2026 9:56 PM IST
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