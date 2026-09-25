Vasu Healthcare Brings Ayurveda Closer to Communities With Vadodara Outreach Drive

The initiative aimed to create greater awareness of Ayurveda and its relevance to everyday health and wellbeing.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Vasu Healthcare, a leader in the herbal and Ayurvedic healthcare space, marked Ayurveda Day with an awareness drive, taking the message of Ayurveda to the public at 9 key locations across Vadodara.

Ayurveda Day is celebrated on September 23 annually and carries the theme ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’ this year. Taking the theme forward, Vasu Healthcare centered its initiative on the thought of ‘Har Ghar Ayurveda’, with an aim to bring the traditional system of healthcare closer to people and highlight its relevance in modern lifestyles.

During the drive, Vasu Healthcare teams interacted with citizens and commuters by sharing information on Ayurveda and its role in supporting everyday health and well-being. VASU Zeal Mouth Dissolving Tablets, an Ayurvedic product for sore throat relief, were also distributed as part of the event.

The activity featured participants carrying placards with messages such as ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’, ‘Ayurveda, Old Roots, New Energy’ and ‘Proud to be the Voice of Ayurveda’. The messaging was designed to present Ayurveda in a more contemporary and relatable context, particularly for younger audiences, while drawing attention to its continued relevance in everyday life.

Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare, said, “Ayurveda has been an integral part of Indian life for centuries, and it is important to keep its relevance alive for every generation. Ayurveda Day gives us an opportunity to take this timeless knowledge beyond traditional settings and connect directly with people in their everyday lives. Through this initiative, our aim is to take Ayurveda closer to every home, every family and every corner of the world, while encouraging people to embrace Ayurveda as a meaningful part of a healthier way of life.”

The awareness initiative also aligned Vasu Healthcare’s brand philosophy, ‘VASU – Forever to Take Care’.

About Vasu Healthcare

Founded in 1980, Vasu Healthcare operates in the Ayurvedic and herbal healthcare sector, with a portfolio of more than 200 products across Ayurvedic formulations, herbal cosmetics, personal care products and nutritional supplements. The company has a presence in more than 50 countries. Its manufacturing operations in Vadodara include a WHO-standard Ayurvedic manufacturing facility spread across more than 2,00,000 sq ft.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)