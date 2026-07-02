"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/hold-your-heads-high-dr-congo-pm-judith-tuluka-pens-emotional-tribute-to-leopards-after-world-cup-exit20260702034303"> <p class="title">"Hold your heads high": DR Congo PM Judith Tuluka pens emotional tribute to Leopards after World Cup exit</p> <a>

"Hold your heads high": DR Congo PM Judith Tuluka pens emotional tribute to Leopards after World Cup exit

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 04:37:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): England manager Thomas Tuchel has turned his attention to a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium, admitting the high altitude will pose a major challenge after his side survived a huge scare to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.

Harry Kane’s late brace rescued England from the brink of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after Brian Cipenga’s early strike had put DR Congo on course for a famous victory. The comeback victory booked England’s place in the last 16, where they will face Mexico in one of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

You Might Be Interested In

“It is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, most exciting fixtures that you can have, to play against Mexico in the Azteca,” Tuchel said after the match, according to Reuters.

“There will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us, not to mention, the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It’s just impossible,” said Tuchel.

England were made to work hard for their place in the next round after DR Congo stunned them with a seventh-minute opener. Cipenga was left unmarked at the back post to convert a low cross, giving the African nation a dream start in their first-ever World Cup knockout match.

Despite dominating possession, England struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence in the opening half. Jude Bellingham was booked for a late challenge, while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi repeatedly denied Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to preserve DR Congo’s surprise lead at the interval.

Tuchel, however, never felt his side had lost belief.

“This team today did not accept defeat as an outcome,” Tuchel said, as per Reuters.

“They just didn’t accept it, and it makes me very proud because they did what was necessary. The going got tough today, and then they showed up, and we got the deserved win. We don’t give in, we don’t give in. That’s what this team is about. Like I said, they didn’t accept it, and it’s so good to get this feeling on the sideline as a coach,” he added.

The England boss admitted his team’s slow start had complicated the contest but insisted they were the better side after conceding early.

“I think the halftime result was not a fair result,” Tuchel said. “We conceded very early, which made things more complicated than they were already. I think we didn’t get our press right in the first 15 to 20 minutes.”

“I saw that a stronger team attacked more and more with freedom and attacked with more and more threats towards their goal. We kept the belief and I think even in the second half we kept pushing, pushing, pushing, the goalkeeper kept on saving, incredible saves,” he said.

Tuchel’s attacking substitutions proved decisive. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka were introduced just after the hour mark, before Eberechi Eze also joined the attack as England increased the pressure.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Kane finished calmly from close range after sustained pressure inside the box. The England captain completed the turnaround in the 86th minute with another clinical finish, sending the Three Lions into the Round of 16.

Reflecting on the dramatic comeback, Tuchel praised his players’ composure in the closing stages.

“While you’re trying to support and while you’re trying to help from the sideline, you get this feeling that players are free, players are not anxious,” he said.

“They didn’t play with fear, played with determination and then we just didn’t accept it and we knew that these knockout matches were in this part of the tournament. You need to find a way, and then you find a way, and the goalkeeper saves again, it makes it even more difficult so it was absolutely necessary to keep believing and to keep knocking on that door until it breaks,” added Tuchel.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Tuchel also appealed to young England fans to stay up and watch the knockout encounter despite it being played late back home.

“Write an excuse for school and let them watch football,” said the England head coach, according to DAZN Football. “They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 4:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: azteca-stadiumbrian-cipengademocratic republic of congoenglandharry-kanejude-bellinghammexicothomas-tuchelworld-cup

RELATED News

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback
"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback
"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback
"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

QUICK LINKS