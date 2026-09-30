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Home > Sports > Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

Written By:
Published: September 30, 2026 03:01:02 IST

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Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

VIDEO SHOWS: ARGENTINA NATIONAL TEAM PLAYERS TRAINING IN EZEIZA / SOUNDBITES FROM ARGENTINA COACH LIONEL SCALONI COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:01 AM IST
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Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

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Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

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Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi
Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi
Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi
Argentina names new captain as national team begins life without Messi

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