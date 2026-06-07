Asian Games 2026: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar named in six-member Golf squad

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Olympians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will lead India’s golf contingent at the Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as per Olympics.com on Sunday.

The six-member squad comprises three men and three women, with selections made based on world rankings.

Yuvraj Sandhu, currently ranked 447th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), will spearhead the men’s team, joined by Veer Ahlawat (549th) and Saptak Talwar (569th). On the women’s side, Aditi Ashok (135th) will captain the squad, alongside Diksha Dagar (221st) and Pranavi Urs (270th).

The golf events at the Asian Games 2026 will be contested from September 30 to October 3 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, featuring four medal events: men’s and women’s individual and team competitions.

Aditi Ashok, a five-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner and three-time Olympian, narrowly missed a podium finish at Tokyo 2020, finishing fourth. She also secured India’s first-ever women’s golf medal at the Asian Games with a silver at Hangzhou 2023.

Diksha Dagar, a two-time Olympian and Deaflympics champion, returns to the continental stage after finishing 22nd at Jakarta 2018 and boasts two LET titles. Pranavi Urs represented India at the last Asian Games, finishing 13th in the women’s field.

Yuvraj Sandhu enters the tournament on the back of a dominant 2025 season on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), claiming a record seven titles.

India has a total of seven golf medals at the Asian Games, including three gold and four silver. The country’s first gold medals came at the 1982 New Delhi Games, with Lakshman Singh winning the men’s individual crown and the team securing gold. Shiv Kapur added individual gold at Busan 2002, while the men’s teams finished with silver at Doha 2006 and Guangzhou 2010. Aditi Ashok claimed the latest medal at Hangzhou 2023.

Asian Games 2026: India golf squad

Men: Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar

Women: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs. (ANI)

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