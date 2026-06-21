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Home > Sports > "Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/hockey/pm-modi-congratulates-indian-womens-hockey-team-on-fih-nations-cup-triumph20260621172651"> <p class="title">PM Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on FIH Nations Cup triumph </p> <a>

PM Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on FIH Nations Cup triumph

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 19:17:13 IST

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"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning innings against the Sri Lanka A team, his coach, Manish Ojha, praised his intent and ability to capitalize on loose deliveries, highlighting his powerful shots over cover and down the ground.

Sooryavanshi continued his meteoric rise in world cricket with a breathtaking innings of 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history, during the tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at Dambulla on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

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The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

“Vaibhav batted magnificently. Right from the very first ball, he maintained his intent and aggression, converting every loose delivery into runs. He broke Yuvraj Singh’s record for a 50 off just 11 balls, hitting 5 sixes and 5 fours in the process…his batting was outstanding, particularly the strokes he executed over the covers and the sixes and fours he hit down the ground over the bowler’s head,” Ojha told ANI.

Sooryavanshi launched a stunning assault on the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset, peppering the boundary ropes with audacious strokeplay.

His whirlwind knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes as he dominated the powerplay and put India A in a commanding position after being asked to bat first.

Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded. Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

India ended the tri-series on a high, producing their best performances in the final two matches, including a must-win league game against Afghanistan A, before sealing a comprehensive 66-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the final on Sunday

Powered by a sensational 94 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with key contributions from Priyansh Arya (39), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40), skipper Tilak Varma (67) and Kumar Kushagra (36), India posted a commanding total of 377.

In reply, Sri Lanka A were bowled out well short of the target despite fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanuja Sahan. Their chase faltered early as Yash Thakur struck crucial blows in the powerplay, removing the top order and putting India firmly in control. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never managed to build enough momentum to threaten the target. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 7:17 PM IST
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"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

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"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

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"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka
"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka
"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka
"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

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