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Home > Sports > Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/mexico-president-orders-remote-work-school-closures-for-fifa-world-cup-2026-opener20260609220240"> <p class="title">Mexico President orders remote work, school closures for FIFA World Cup 2026 opener</p> <a>

Mexico President orders remote work, school closures for FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 23:19:13 IST

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Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has joined ZEE5’s expert panel for the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding excitement to the viewing experience of the global showpiece event, according to a press release.

Notably, Zee will be airing major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030), in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030, after the acquisition of Indian broadcast and streaming rights. The move is expected to expand Zee’s footprint in football, a market historically dominated by cricket in India.

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ZEE has also announced the launch of 4 dedicated sports channels, namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest footballers, Bhutia played a pivotal role in popularising the sport in the country through his remarkable career, leadership, and contributions to Indian football. His deep understanding of the game and wealth of experience make him a valuable voice for fans looking to gain deeper insights into the tournament.

Bhaichung Bhutia said he is pleased to join the expert panel for the FIFA World Cup coverage with Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports, describing the tournament as a source of inspiration that unites fans worldwide. He added that the platform offers an opportunity to bring audiences closer to the World Cup’s key stories and strengthen football’s growing connection with fans across India.

“For generations of football fans in India, the FIFA World Cup has been a source of inspiration, aspiration, and unforgettable memories. It is a tournament that transcends sport and unites people through a shared passion for the game. I am delighted to be associated with ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports as part of the expert panel and contribute to bringing fans closer to the stories, rivalries, and moments that make the World Cup so special. With football audiences continuing to grow across India, this is a wonderful opportunity to deepen the connection between the sport and its fans,” he said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a record 48 teams set to compete for football’s biggest prize. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 11:19 PM IST
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Tags: Bhaichung BhutiaFIFA World Cup 2026Indian Footballunite8-sportszee-5

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Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026
Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026
Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026
Bhaichung Bhutia joins ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

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