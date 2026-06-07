"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/hes-got-no-fear-of-getting-out-watson-hails-sooryavanshis-fearless-mindset-and-all-round-power-hitting20260607231632"> <p class="title">"He's got no fear of getting out": Watson hails Sooryavanshi's fearless mindset and all-round power-hitting</p> <a>

"He's got no fear of getting out": Watson hails Sooryavanshi's fearless mindset and all-round power-hitting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 23:55:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): South African batting legend AB de Villiers has praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his talent and expressed optimism about his potential across formats, while also commending the selectors for including the teenage sensation in India’s T20I squad.

On Saturday, the BCCI named Sooryavanshi in India’s squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games.

You Might Be Interested In

At 15, Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the Indian national side, breaking a 36-year-old record previously held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16.

Speaking at a Kabuni event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Sunday, de Villiers discussed Sooryavanshi’s prospects in red-ball cricket.

“Yeah, he’s a wonderful talent. The red-ball thing I absolutely cannot answer. I think he can if he wants to, but there’s your answer, and there’s the big question as well is does he really want to? Time will tell. There’s no doubt he’s got the talent and the ability to do so. It won’t always be easy, and I’ve mentioned that a few times before,” de Villiers said in a video shared to ANI on Sunday.

The former cricketer added, “If he decides to play red-ball cricket, there will be some challenges, but he’s got the skill and the ability to work through that and in my opinion, I hope he does try and play Test cricket, but I doubt it. We’ll see in future.”

On the 15-year-old making it to the national side, de Villiers lauded the selectors’ decision to include Sooryavanshi in the T20I side, calling it “the right call” and “a brave decision”.

“It’s definitely the right call from the selectors. So well done to them for making the brave decision. It would have been easy to say that he’s still too young and he’s not ready, and go for more experience. He’s broken down that door, and he deserves his place in the Indian T20 team, so I’m happy for him,” the South African batting legend added.

Sooryavanshi had a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals (RR), finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi’s consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket during the 2026 season.

The Bihar-born sensation spearheaded a clean sweep at the tournament’s post-season awards, capturing an unprecedented haul including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, the Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 11:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ab de villiersCricketCricket newscricket updatesIndian Cricketindian cricket teamIPL 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

Indian Pickleball Association announces senior selection process for India's squad at Pickleball World Cup 2026

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

LATEST NEWS

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up
"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up
"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up
"Brave decision": AB de Villiers on selectors decision for Sooryavanshi T20I call-up

QUICK LINKS