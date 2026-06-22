Bridge gets a massive professional boost on eve of 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): On the opening day of the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships in Goa, the sport of bridge got a massive professional boost as JKC Sports and the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and professionalise the sport of bridge across the country.

The partnership brings together BFI, the apex governing body for contract bridge in India, and JKC Sports, the sports venture of the JK Group, to widen participation in the game and build a stronger ecosystem around it, according to a press release.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the sport and comes on the opening day of the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships, being held in Goa from June 21 to 27.

The scale and stature of the tournament are reflected in the participation of 290 athletes representing 46 teams from 16 countries, making it one of the premier continental bridge events in Asia. Host Nation India will be looking to defend their title against the region’s event.

The championship will feature competitors from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and host nation India. Riding high on an impressive performance in the previous edition, India will field a formidable contingent after its senior team secured the gold medal and the duo of Puja Batra and Asha Sharma emerged victorious in the women’s pairs event.

Under the MOU, JKC Sports will work on grassroots development, a structured mentor-mentee programme, and the Technical Director Academy (TD Academy). The partnership will support the growth of bridges across schools, colleges and new cities, while also creating greater awareness of the sport and encouraging wider participation.

The aim is to bring more people to the game, identify talent early, and create clear pathways for new and developing players to progress.

Madhav Singhania, CEO & Joint Managing Director, JK Cement, and Co-Founder, JKC Sports, said, “Bridge has a long and serious following in India, but it has never had the kind of professional structure the sport deserves. Our partnership with the Bridge Federation of India is about building that structure. We want to invest in young players, support them through mentorship and the TD Academy, expand the sport into schools, colleges and emerging centres, and bring technology into how the game is taught and run. Through initiatives such as mybridge360.com, we hope to make the bridge more accessible, engaging and professionally managed for the next generation of players.”

The two organisations will also work to professionalise bridge through technology and digital innovation, including through platforms such as mybridge360.com. This includes strengthening the digital tools and systems that support coaching, competition and the way the game is administered and followed, so the sport can grow on a more modern and professional footing.

The partnership will also focus on creating a more structured and accessible bridge ecosystem by leveraging technology, education and outreach initiatives through BFI programmes, helping players, coaches, technical officials and enthusiasts engage more effectively with the sport.

Prasad V Keni, President, Bridge Federation of India, added, “This MOU is an important step for bridge in India. Working with JKC Sports gives the federation the resources and the expertise to take the game to more people, particularly the young, and to put it on a more professional footing. We share a common goal of growing the sport while protecting its competitive integrity, and we look forward to what this partnership can build together.”

The partnership will roll out over the coming seasons. JKC Sports and BFI will announce details of specific programmes, academy intakes and other development initiatives in due course.

India’s lineup, which includes Asian Games medallists and national champions, is expected to face strong challenges from some of Asia’s leading bridge nations, including Hong Kong, the reigning men’s team champions, and Indonesia, which enters as the defending champion in both the women’s and mixed team categories.

The qualification stage for the men’s, women’s, mixed, and senior team events will take place from June 22 to 25. The team event semi-finals are scheduled for June 26, with the championship set to conclude on June 27 with the team finals and pairs finals. (ANI)

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