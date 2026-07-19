"Clash of attacking football versus defense": Former India footballer Anadi Barua ahead of Spain-Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former India international footballer and ex-India women’s team head coach Anadi Barua expects the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina to be a fascinating tactical battle, saying Spain’s defensive discipline will be tested by Lionel Messi’s extraordinary ability to influence matches.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s title clash, Barua said the contest had all the ingredients of a classic between two evenly matched footballing giants.

“Today’s match will be thrilling; the two teams have faced each other fourteen times previously–winning six games each, with two draws. Spain defeated Argentina 5-1 in a friendly match a few years back. So, this is going to be a tough, high-quality match, a clash of attacking football versus defence. Spain has an excellent defence; they played outstanding football in the semi-final,” Barua told ANI.

The former India midfielder also highlighted what makes Argentina captain Messi such a difficult player to stop, pointing to the veteran’s technical brilliance and intelligence on the ball.

“A key strength of Messi’s is his use of his non-dominant leg while playing; if he has the ball on his left foot, he positions his right leg forward–his non-dominant leg–to shield the ball and prevent opponents from challenging him. His passing and assist-making capabilities are world-class. His crosses are incredibly precise, often setting up teammates for easy finishes,” he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium marks the first-ever World Cup title clash between the reigning European champions and the reigning Copa America champions.

Spain entered the final as one of the tournament’s standout teams, having conceded just one goal in seven matches and becoming the first side to keep six clean sheets in a single men’s World Cup.

After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente’s side have reeled off six consecutive victories, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the knockout rounds.

La Roja are also unbeaten in 37 matches and could set a new record for the longest unbeaten run by a European men’s national team with victory on Sunday.

Argentina, meanwhile, have showcased their trademark resilience throughout the tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s side came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in the semi-finals to reach a seventh World Cup final and extended their winning streak to 14 matches.

The defending champions have repeatedly produced late heroics during the knockout stage, scoring a tournament-record eight goals after the 85th minute.

With the head-to-head record standing at six wins apiece and two draws, Barua believes another closely fought encounter awaits as Spain’s formidable defence attempts to contain Messi and Argentina’s potent attack in the biggest match of the tournament. (ANI)

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