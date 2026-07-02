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Home > Sports > Digvesh Rathi, Anuj Rawat headline Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3

Digvesh Rathi, Anuj Rawat headline Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-100-goal-involvements-for-premier-league-players-arsenal-stars-dominate-in-assists20260702141134"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: 100 goal involvements for Premier League players, Arsenal stars dominate in assists</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: 100 goal involvements for Premier League players, Arsenal stars dominate in assists

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 16:11:13 IST

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Digvesh Rathi, Anuj Rawat headline Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 have completed the player auction for the third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), assembling a balanced squad that blends proven performers with exciting young talent as the franchise gears up for the upcoming campaign.

Following the auction on Wednesday, Purani Dilli 6 will be led by an impressive roster featuring Lalit Yadav, who joins the squad as the replacement for Rishabh Pant, alongside accomplished players including Anuj Rawat, Digvesh Rathi, Dev Lakra, Pankaj Jaswal, Samarth Seth, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, and several promising youngsters, as per a press release.

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The 25-member squad reflects the franchise’s focus on building a competitive unit with strength across all departments ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 30.

Purani Dilli 6 Owner Aakash Nangia said, “We are delighted with the squad we have assembled. Our objective was to build a well-rounded team with the right mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, and we believe we have achieved that. We are confident this group has the ability to play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for the title. We wish every player the very best and look forward to an exciting season.”

Head Coach Vijay Dahiya said, “The auction was all about identifying players who fit our style of cricket and can contribute in different match situations. We have a versatile squad with quality in both batting and bowling, along with young players who are eager to make their mark. The focus now shifts to preparing well as a unit and ensuring we are ready when the tournament begins.”

Lalit Yadav has been named as the replacement for Rishabh Pant in the Purani Dilli 6 squad. Pant is likely to be unavailable for the Delhi Premier League due to his anticipated international commitments during the tournament window.

Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3

Lalit Yadav, Udhav Mohan, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana, Aryan Gaur, Vanam Aggarwal, Ajay Ahlawat, Kush Nagpal, Digvesh Rathi, Yug Gupta, Kabir Sachdeva, Gaurav Saroha, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat, Samarth Seth, Mohak Kumar, Yash Kumar, Pankaj Jaswal, Harshvardhan Phogat, Arjun Rexwal, Lakshay Verma, Prince Mishra, Ashwini Chillar, Aditya Verma and Aditya Malhotra.

With the auction now complete, Purani Dilli 6 will begin preparations for the new season, aiming to challenge for the Delhi Premier League title with a squad built on depth, balance, and exciting young talent. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Tags: Anuj RawatDelhi Premier LeagueDigvesh Rathidpl-season-3lalit-yadavpurani-dilli-6

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Digvesh Rathi, Anuj Rawat headline Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3

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Digvesh Rathi, Anuj Rawat headline Purani Dilli 6 squad for DPL season 3
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