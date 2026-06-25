FIFA WC 2026 snapshot: Neymar returns; South Africa's historic breakthrough, storms into knockout stage

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a defining moment for African football, South Africa has sensationally qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in the nation’s history. A resolute 1-0 victory over South Korea at Monterrey Stadium cemented their place in the Round of 32, where they are set to face a formidable Canada side.

The historic win was secured in the 63rd minute by winger Thapelo Maseko, whose clinical finish rewarded a dominant tactical display by Hugo Broos’ side. Under coach Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana maintained tactical discipline to shut out South Korea, ending their group stage campaign with a result that resonates across the continent. They now prepare for a high-stakes clash against Canada.

While the focus remains on South Africa’s breakthrough, the Brazilian national team continues to command attention in the tournament; spearheaded by a consistent Vinicius Junior and supported by a squad brimming with experience, Selecão remains a heavy favourite as they navigate the group stage with lethal efficiency.

Neymar’s return in Brazil colours, Vinicius Jr’s exploits for five-time champions and historic knockout stage qualification of South Africa were the major highlights from the major round of matches in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Neymar made his return in Brazil colours for the first time since 2023 against Scotland, while Vinicius Jr took his goal tally to four. South Africa secured the knockout stage qualification for the first time, while nations like Switzerland and Canada also made it to the round of 32.

-Brazil vs Scotland

Brazil secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C match at Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24 (local time).

Vinicius Junior starred for the five-time world champions, scoring twice in the first half before Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to seal top spot in the group for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Vinicius etched his name into the country’s football history by becoming the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in each of his nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, matching a feat last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002, as per ESPN FC’s X handle. Overall, Vinicius Jr became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in the nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, following Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (2002). Notably, Brazil went on to win the tournament on each of the previous three occasions.

Matheus Cunha also found his name on the scoresheet.

Neymar’s introduction in the later stages of the second half was met with massive applause and happiness from the fans, despite him not registering his name on the scoresheet. The footballer looked in great shape and ready to perform in the next round of matches. It would be interesting to see in the coming matches how much game time Neymar will get, whose tournament participation looked in doubt due to a calf injury.

-Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Haiti in an entertaining FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, coming from behind twice to confirm their place in the World Cup Round of 32 as group runners-up on Wednesday.

Morocco made history following their FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti, as they not only secured the round of 32 qualification in style, but also became only the third African nation to do so in consecutive FIFA World Cup editions.

As per OptaJoe, Morocco is the third African nation to reach the WC knockout stages in successive campaigns, after Nigeria (1994 and 1998) and Ghana (2006 and 2010). In their previous World Cup, Morocco made it to the semifinals, becoming the first-ever African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

They have also set two more records, for most goals scored by an African nation in FIFA WC history, with 26, as per the official handle of Confederation of African Football (CAF), and most wins by an African nation in FIFA World Cup history, with seven, as per ESPN Africa.

Morocco finished as group runners-up in their group C, with two wins and a draw, the same points and win-loss record as Brazil.

Morocco’s Ismael Saibari made history during the clash against Haiti, as he scored yet another goal in his third successive appearance in this tournament so far.

As per OptaJoe, Saibari is the first African player to score in each of his team’s three group stage matches in the World Cup, having found the net against Brazil and Scotland as well. He is also the first African player to score three goals in a single FIFA World Cup since Asamoah Gyan did it for Ghana in 2010.

-South Africa vs South Korea

It was history in unique ways for South Africa, Switzerland and Canada as they progressed to the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after the latest series of matches.

South Africa, also known as Bafana Bafana in the football world, created history by advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time after a 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final group-stage match on Thursday.

As per OptaJoe, South Africa, who have progressed to the round of 32 for the first time, are the seventh African nation to have made it to the WC knockout stages. In Group A, they ended as number two, with a win, a loss and a draw each, giving them four points. Mexico is at the top with three wins in three matches and nine points.

-Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland, which secured a 2-1 win over Canada in their final league stage match at Vancouver on Wednesday, made it to the round of 32 for the fourth successive time in the last four editions of 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. The only other European side to do so is France, as per OptaJoe.

Switzerland ended as the toppers of Group B, with two wins and a draw, giving them seven points.

Also, the match saw the co-hosts Canada progress to the round of 32, finishing with a win, a loss and a draw each. They are the first host nation to make it past the FIFA WC group stage with as few as four points since the USA in 1994, as per OptaJoe. They are in second position in Group B, behind Switzerland.

-Mexico vs Czechia

Following their win in the final league stage match against Czechia on Thursday, Mexico made FIFA World Cup history, marking the first time they won all three of their WC group stage matches.

Mexico’s 3-0 win over allowed the co-hosts to stamp their authority after having sealed their round of 32 qualification in the previous match.

-Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Lastly, Bosnia and Herzegovina produced a composed and clinical performance to defeat Qatar 3-1 at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday, strengthening their chances of progressing to the knockout stage and eliminating Qatar from the tournament.

With both teams level on one point in Group B, heading into the match, they needed a win to keep their hopes alive. It was Bosnia who got the three points, sitting in third place in Group B with four points, having won one, drawn one and lost one match so far. Achieving a spot among the eight best-ranked third-placed teams is Bosnia’s hope to reach the round of 32. (ANI)

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