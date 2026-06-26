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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes most-attended edition in tournament's history

FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes most-attended edition in tournament's history

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-ivory-coast-beat-curacao-2-0-to-reach-world-cup-knockouts-for-first-time20260626042212"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts for first time</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts for first time

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 05:05:15 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes most-attended edition in tournament's history

New Jersey [US], June 26 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 set a new attendance record on Thursday, June 25 (local time) during the Group E match between Germany and Ecuador, becoming the highest-attended edition in the tournament’s history by surpassing the 1994 mark of 3,587,538 spectators, according to the FIFA website.

The milestone was confirmed during the second half of Germany’s match against Ecuador in New Jersey, when the stadium screens showed a new record attendance of 3,605,357.

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FIFA, on their website said, “Fifty-six matches in, FIFA World Cup 2026 has already broken the aggregate attendance record for a FIFA World Cup at any stage – the previous record was 3,587,538 at USA 1994.”

Coming to the Group E match, Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets by defeating four-time champions Germany 2-1 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium to secure qualification for the Round of 32.

Germany made a flying start and took the lead inside two minutes through Leroy Sane, who finished clinically from a Florian Wirtz assist. The goal stood after a VAR check despite Ecuador’s protests over a possible foul in the build-up involving Aleksandar Pavlovic and Pedro Vite. Notably, the strike at the 1.49th minute went down as the second-fastest goal in Germany’s World Cup history.

Ecuador responded strongly and restored parity in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo struck a powerful long-range effort that beat Manuel Neuer. The match remained level at 1-1 at half-time, with Ecuador growing in confidence and matching Germany’s intensity through aggressive pressing and quick transitions.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute from a corner, when Kevin Rodriguez won an aerial duel and Gonzalo Plata reacted quickest to poke home from close range. Despite sustained pressure from Germany in the closing stages and seven minutes of added time, Ecuador defended resolutely to protect their lead.

The result sealed Ecuador’s place in the knockout stage, marking only their second-ever progression from a World Cup group, matching their 2006 achievement. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 5:05 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026fifa-attendancefifa-world-cup-attendance-record

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FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes most-attended edition in tournament's history
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