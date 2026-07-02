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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/my-hero-moment-kane-after-brace-against-congo-dr-in-fifa-world-cup-round-of-3220260702044616"> <p class="title">"My hero moment": Kane after brace against Congo DR in FIFA World Cup Round of 32</p> <a>

"My hero moment": Kane after brace against Congo DR in FIFA World Cup Round of 32

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 05:24:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback

Seattle [US], July 2 (ANI): Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the FIFA World Cup 2026, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling Round of 32 clash. A nerveless 125th-minute penalty from Youri Tielemans sealed the victory for the Red Devils, sending them into the last 16 after an extraordinary contest.

The match marked the first-ever meeting between the two nations, with Senegal carrying the greater early threat. After an initial test by Belgium’s Leandro Trossard, the Lions of Teranga took control.

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Ismaila Sarr struck the post before Sadio Mane delivered an inviting cross. Sarr’s subsequent header hit the upright again, allowing Habib Diarra to react quickest and convert the rebound.

Six minutes after the restart, Sarr latched onto a long ball, shrugged off the Belgian defence, and calmly slotted past Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

Sarr’s strike was his fourth of the tournament, equalling the record for the most goals scored by an African player at a single World Cup, matching Roger Milla’s iconic tally from 1990.

Faced with a shock exit, Belgium responded through their experienced substitutes. Romelu Lukaku first pulled one back with a sharp near-post finish from Thomas Meunier’s cross. Shortly after, Tielemans powered home Trossard’s delivery to erase Senegal’s lead and force extra time.

Both sides created opportunities in the additional period, with Senegal going close through Ibrahim Mbaye and Belgium seeing Dodi Lukebakio hit the crossbar.

Belgium responded through their experienced substitutes. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back with a sharp near-post finish from Thomas Meunier’s cross before Tielemans powered home Trossard’s delivery to erase Senegal’s lead and force extra time.

Both sides created opportunities in the additional period, with Senegal going close through Ibrahim Mbaye and Belgium seeing Dodi Lukebakio hit the crossbar.

Just as penalties appeared inevitable, VAR intervened after Lamine Camara fouled Tielemans inside the area. The Belgian midfielder kept his composure from the spot in the 125th minute, completing an astonishing turnaround and extending Belgium’s unbeaten run to 17 matches.

The dramatic victory extends Belgium’s unbeaten run to 17 matches and officially punches their ticket to the Round of 16, where they will face the winners of the United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina clash. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Senegal bows out after letting a commanding advantage slip away. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 5:24 AM IST
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Tags: belgium-comebackFIFA World Cuphabib-diarraismaila-sarrround-of-32Sadio Manesenegal-defeatthibaut-courtoisyouri-tielemans

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium stuns Senegal in 3-2 extra-time thriller after 2-goal comeback

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