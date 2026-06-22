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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/pritam-kendre-strikes-gold-as-india-adds-four-more-medals-to-strengthen-lead-at-issf-junior-world-championship-202620260622182738"> <p class="title">Pritam Kendre strikes Gold as India adds four more medals to strengthen lead at ISSF Junior World Championship 2026</p> <a>

Pritam Kendre strikes Gold as India adds four more medals to strengthen lead at ISSF Junior World Championship 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 19:16:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay

Miami [US], June 22 (ANI): As FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde produced a clinical performance to hold two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling clash of the ongoing World Cup 2026 edition at Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 21 (local time), Uruguayan Fernando Muslera (40 years and 5 days) and Verde Vozinha (40 years and 18 days), from Cape Verde, became the first pair of players over 40 to start in a WC fixture.

Following Uruguay’s clash against Cape Verde, substitutes have now scored 23 goals at the tournament, the third-highest tally at a World Cup since 1966, behind only 2014 (32) and 2022 (30), excluding own goals, as per Opta.

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Cabo Verde is the first nation since Senegal in 2002 to go undefeated in their first two World Cup matches (2D), while their tally of just five fouls is the lowest recorded by any team through two games at a World Cup since 1966.

Cabo Verde also became the first team since at least 1966 to score their maiden FIFA World Cup goal directly from a free-kick. Remarkably, it came from just their second shot on target of the tournament.

Cabo Verde made history in the 21st minute when Kevin Pina scored the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal. The midfielder curled in a long-range free-kick that beat Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and gave the tournament newcomers a surprise lead.

The result marks another landmark moment for Cabo Verde in their maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, keeping Group H finely poised heading into the final round of fixtures.

Spain currently leads the group with four points from two matches, while Uruguay are second and Cabo Verde third, both level on two points. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 7:16 PM IST
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Tags: cabo-verdefernando-musleraFIFA World Cupkevin-pinauruguayuruguay-vs-cabo-verdeverde-vozinha

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde set multiple WC records in 2-2 stalemate with Uruguay

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