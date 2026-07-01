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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/future-star-u15-cships-atharv-sharmas-93-powers-meerut-spartans-into-final20260701145910"> <p class="title">Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final</p> <a>

Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 16:09:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

California [US], July 1 (ANI): The United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has described Bosnia and Herzegovina as a strong and disciplined opponent ahead of their Round of 32 clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, according to FIFA.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina are a very combative, aggressive and physical team, but they are also well organised and have a very good coach,” explained Pochettino ahead of the fixture, as quoted by FIFA.

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Looking ahead to the knockout match, the United States coach stressed the importance of treating every game as a decisive contest, while also drawing parallels with earlier high-intensity fixtures in the tournament build-up.

“Of course, tomorrow is a final, but the game against Paraguay was a final too,” the 54-year-old coach added. “We tried to recreate that feeling when we played [the warm-up matches against] Germany in Chicago, Senegal in Charlotte, Uruguay in Tampa and Paraguay in Philadelphia. We wanted to recreate those emotions and that intensity.”

Pochettino insisted his side are prepared carefully for a range of eventualities, including a penalty shootout.

“Yes, we will be ready if it comes to penalties,” the USA coach said, as quoted by FIFA.

“We started working with a few companies on that area because I think it’s really important. I don’t want to say too much about it, but we have been working on it because, as a coaching staff, we believe we can give the players tools to improve and help them find the best way to deal with situations like this,” he added.

Asked about the USA’s Round of 32 opponents, Pochettino cleared that they would not underestimate them.

In fact, quite the opposite. “We have complete respect for Bosnia and Herzegovina. I don’t believe we are the favourites. Over the past few days, we’ve all seen how difficult this World Cup is. I think it’s easier to talk about favourites after the matches, not before,” the United States coach said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez, however, took a different view when it came to the favourites tag. “I still see the USA as favourites. They are above us in the world ranking, they’re on home soil, with some excellent players and a really strong pedigree,” said the 54-year-old.

“Being the underdog has never been a problem for us, but once the match kicks off, none of that is important. All that matters to us is what happens on the pitch. We have studied the opposition, prepared our match plan and want to show what we are capable of. Of course we respect the USA, but that does not mean we won’t take the game to them tomorrow,” Barbarez said.

“We will give as good as we get and hope to come out with the win. We’re not going to abandon the approach that has got us to this point over the past 18 months. I want to see the players celebrating and enjoying the moment together,” Barbarez concluded. “That is my biggest wish,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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Tags: bosnia-and-herzegovinaFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballFootball newsmauricio-pochettino

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

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