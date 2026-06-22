FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-red-card-tally-reaches-8-equals-combined-total-of-2018-and-2022-editions20260622041842"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Red card tally reaches 8, equals combined total of 2018 and 2022 editions</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Red card tally reaches 8, equals combined total of 2018 and 2022 editions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 04:54:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Florida [US], June 22 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared training pictures with teammates as the team prepared for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group stage match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (June 23).

Taking to X, Ronaldo posted multiple images from the training session and wrote, “Focused on the mission” in the caption.

You Might Be Interested In

The post comes after a difficult outing for the 41-year-old in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, where the veteran striker struggled to make an impact.

Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, three shots without hitting the target, and won just one duel, reflecting a tightly marked performance by the DR Congo defence.

It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal’s attacking play.

The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Portugal defender Ruben Dias has downplayed recent criticism directed at skipper Ronaldo, describing the surrounding talk as “noise” and simply part of football.

Speaking after recent external chatter around the veteran forward, Dias said the team remains unaffected and focused on its objectives.

“It’s not an issue for us,” Dias insisted as quoted by One Football. “It’s insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It’s all part of the game.”

“First and foremost, the criticism isn’t directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we’re all in the firing line. Above all, apart from what I’ve just said, I don’t think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It’s always been like this since I’ve been here. I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it’s noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing,” he added.

With Portugal aiming to bounce back in their next fixture, attention will remain on Ronaldo and the team’s response as they continue their World Cup campaign. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 4:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cristiano ronaldoFIFA World CupPortugalportugal-vs-uzbekistanuzbekistan

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

QUICK LINKS