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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay

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Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 03:15:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay

Miami [US], June 22 (ANI): Ana Candida Evora, mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Josimar ‘Vozinha’ Dias, was welcomed by FIFA at its Miami headquarters ahead of Cabo Verde’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash against Uruguay on Sunday (local time).

The gesture comes after an emotional moment involving Vozinha following Cabo Verde’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain in their tournament opener, where the veteran goalkeeper spoke about his family’s absence from the stands due to visa-related issues.

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Following the widespread attention his comments received, US authorities, in coordination with the State Department, the Cape Verde government, and FIFA, facilitated travel arrangements for his mother to attend the team’s next match.

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier confirmed that efforts were underway to ensure her presence at Cabo Verde’s upcoming fixture, highlighting coordinated diplomatic support that helped resolve the matter in time.

On Sunday (local time), FIFA shared multiple videos on social media platform X, featuring Vozinha’s mother during her visit to the organisation’s Miami office ahead of the match against Uruguay.

“After watching her son star against Spain, we were delighted to welcome the mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to FIFA’s office in Miami,” FIFA wrote in a post accompanying one of the videos.

In another video, Vozinha’s mother expressed gratitude to football fans worldwide and sent an emotional message of encouragement to the Cabo Verde squad, popularly known as the “Blue Sharks”.

“I want to thank all the fans, everyone who helped in the process, for the support you gave to the team, especially to Cabo Verde. We’re all rooting for Cabo Verde to play well, to shine on the pitch. The players need to have faith, and everything will go well. Keep your heads held high, go onto that pitch, push for a goal, and you’ll perform beautifully, my boys. A kiss for you, be strong and brave. Blue Sharks,” she said.

Vozinha emerged as the hero of Cape Verde’s remarkable 0-0 draw against Spain in Atlanta, one of the biggest surprises of the opening round of the tournament.

On the field, Vozinha had delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament so far, producing a series of crucial saves to help World Cup debutants Cabo Verde hold Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves as World Cup debutants Cape Verde frustrated the reigning European champions. Spain registered 27 shots without finding the net — equalling their highest shot tally in a World Cup match without scoring.

Vozinha made seven saves and was named Player of the Match after denying efforts from Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella to secure a famous point for the island nation.

Cape Verde, one of the smallest nations ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, will now look to build on their dream start when they face Uruguay in a Group H fixture, with Vozinha to have his mother in the crowd as Cabo Verde continue their campaign. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 3:15 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay

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FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA welcomes Vozinha's mother in Miami ahead of Cabo Verde's clash against Uruguay

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