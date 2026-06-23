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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-messi-very-happy-after-firing-argentina-into-knockouts-with-2-0-win-over-austria20260623032036"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 04:13:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

Philadelphia [US], June 23 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I fixture between France and Iraq has been suspended due to heavy rain and lightning in the Philadelphia area, according to the FIFA website.

The game, being played at Philadelphia Stadium, had reached half-time before worsening weather forced the second half to be delayed by at least 30 minutes.

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The FIFA website announced that the match had been suspended due to adverse weather and lightning risk and the game will resume only when it is safe.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Philadelphia, including the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq has been suspended. A 30-minute break has been announced. FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation,” the FIFA website said.

At half-time, France is leading 1-0 at the time of the interruption, with captain Kylian Mbappe scoring the only goal.

Mbappe struck in the 14th minute to put France ahead against Iraq and reach 15 World Cup goals on his 100th international appearance for the French national team. The goal came from a move down the right flank, where he linked up with winger Michael Olise. After the initial pass was blocked, Olise recovered the ball and set up Mbappe at the edge of the box.

The French captain then unleashed a powerful left-footed stunner. Although Iraq’s goalkeeper, Ahmed Basil, managed to get his fingertips on the ball, he was unable to keep it out.

With the goal, Mbappe equalled Brazil legend Ronaldo to become the joint third-highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 4:13 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026france-vs-iraq

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FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather
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FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather
FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

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