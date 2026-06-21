FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-hossam-hassan-dismisses-salah-unrest-rumours-ahead-of-egypts-crucial-clash-with-new-zealand20260621164219"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Hossam Hassan dismisses Salah unrest rumours ahead of Egypt's crucial clash with New Zealand</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Hossam Hassan dismisses Salah unrest rumours ahead of Egypt's crucial clash with New Zealand

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 17:25:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

Atlanta [US], June 21 (ANI): Spain’s teenage winger Lamine Yamal rejected suggestions that he could surpass football icon Lionel Messi, insisting that the Argentine legend remains the greatest player in football.

The Spain winger said Messi continues to prove his superiority despite approaching 40 years of age, highlighting the gap between him and every other player.

You Might Be Interested In

“Impossible. For me, Messi’s the best and he keeps proving it. He has an advantage over everyone and he’s 40 years old,” he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper as per Reuters.

Yamal believes he is capable of reaching a much higher level than many people currently expect. While acknowledging the confidence others have in his abilities, the teenage winger stressed that he still has significant room for improvement and a long journey ahead in his career.

Yamal emphasized that he remains focused on developing his game and believes there is still “a lot, a lot, a lot of football” left for him to play and grow.

“I see myself as much better than people see me. I know the road ahead is very long and that I have many things to improve,” Yamal said. “I know people see me as if this is my level and that’s it. But I can use all that confidence I have for many things. I insist: I have a long way to go, a lot to improve. And a lot, a lot, a lot of football,” he added.

The 18-year-old winger has endured an injury-hit build-up of the ongoing FIFA World Cup but is expected to feature against Saudi Arabia on Sunday. He made a late substitute appearance in Spain’s disappointing goalless draw with Cape Verde in their tournament opener.

Yamal played 25 minutes in Spain’s shocking 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opening, his first appearance in nearly two months. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 5:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fifaFIFA World CupLamine Yamallionel messispain-wingerworld-cup

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend
FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend
FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend
FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

QUICK LINKS