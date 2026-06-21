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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-brazil-president-lula-jokes-about-neymars-absence-calls-him-work-from-home-player20260621115026"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil President Lula jokes about Neymar's absence, calls him 'work from home player'</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil President Lula jokes about Neymar's absence, calls him 'work from home player'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 12:44:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification

Monterrey [Mexico], June 21 (ANI): Japan produced a commanding display to overwhelm Tunisia 4-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F encounter at Estadio Monterrey, recording their first four-goal performance in World Cup history and leaving the North African side on the brink of elimination.

It was the 1000th match of the FIFA World Cup, and Japan dominated Tunisia throughout the match.

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The Asian giants wasted little time asserting their dominance, taking the lead inside four minutes through Daichi Kamada. A slick team move carved open the Tunisian defence before Keito Nakamura’s low delivery caused chaos in the penalty area, allowing Kamada to force the ball home from close range.

Japan continued to dictate proceedings and nearly doubled their advantage soon after, only for goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to produce a remarkable save to deny Ayase Ueda. Tunisia struggled to gain any meaningful possession and rarely threatened in the attacking third as Japan maintained complete control.

The pressure eventually told again in the 31st minute. Ueda, who had been a constant menace, received the ball on the edge of the box and drilled a precise effort into the bottom corner beyond Dahmen’s reach. Tunisia offered little response before the break, with Japan comfortably carrying a two-goal cushion into half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Japan continuing to dominate possession and territory. Tunisia briefly threatened through Hannibal Mejbri, but the opportunity came and went without troubling the scoreline.

Any hopes of a Tunisian comeback were extinguished in the 69th minute. Junya Ito latched onto a simple forward pass, shrugged off the challenge of Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida and calmly slotted the ball underneath the advancing Dahmen to make it 3-0.

Japan completed the rout late when Ueda grabbed his second goal of the evening. The striker rose to meet a cross and sent a looping header into the net despite several Tunisian defenders positioned on the goal line, becoming the first Japanese player to score twice in a World Cup match.

The emphatic victory strengthens Japan’s position in Group F and leaves them needing only a point from their final group fixture against Sweden to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32. For Tunisia, the defeat extends a disappointing run of form, with just one victory from their last nine World Cup matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 12:44 PM IST
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Tags: ayase-uedaaymen-dahmendaichi-kamadaFIFA World Cupjapankeito-nakamurasamurai-blueTunisia

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan crush Tunisia 4-0, make path easier for knockout stage qualification

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