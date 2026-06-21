FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/indias-road-to-2027-odi-world-cup-already-underway-says-bcci-secretary-saikia20260621221724"> <p class="title">India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia</p> <a>

India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 23:16:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

Atlanta [US], June 21 (ANI): Spain’s 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is in the elite list with legends like Argentina icon Lionel Messi and late Brazil legend Pele already, opening the scoring for Spain in their FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia at Atlanta on Sunday.

Having scored in the 11th minute, Yamal, at the age of 18 years and 343 days old, registered his maiden FIFA World Cup goal just 14 days younger than Messi’s first FIFA WC goal (at 18 years and 357 days old), as per ESPN.

You Might Be Interested In

Also, as per Opta, Yamal is the only second player in FIFA World Cup history aged 18 or younger to have opened the scoring for their country in a match, with the other being a 17-year-old Pele for Brazil against Wales in 1958.

As per Opta, Yamal (18 years and 343 days) is the youngest footballer ever to have scored at least once each in FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro.

Yamal scoring goals is a good omen for Spain, as the data suggests. As per Opta, Spain has never lost the 21 matches in which Lamal has been a part of the starting line-up, winning 15 and drawing six. In these matches, Spain has scored 60 goals, with Yamal having 16 goal involvements (five goals and 11 assists) in them.

Coming to the match, courtesy of an opening goal from Yamal and a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain was 3-0 up at the end of the third half. Spain started off their campaign with a frustrating goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde.

Lineups: Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Salem Al-Dawsari. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 11:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lamine YamalLamine Yamal spainlamine-yamal-fifa-world-cuplamine-yamal-messi-pele-elite-listlamine-yamal-spain-fifa-world-cup

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

QUICK LINKS