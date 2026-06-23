FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-records-broken-knockout-berth-sealed-messi-brace-powers-argentina-to-2-0-win-over-austria20260623013539"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Records broken, knockout berth sealed; Messi brace powers Argentina to 2-0 win over Austria</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Records broken, knockout berth sealed; Messi brace powers Argentina to 2-0 win over Austria

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 02:28:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

Philadelphia [US], June 23 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe is set to make his 100th appearance for France when he captains Les Bleus against Iraq on Monday, June 22 (local time) at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, marking another major milestone in his international career.

According to the FIFA website, the French forward will become only the tenth player in France’s history to reach 100 international caps for the national team.

You Might Be Interested In

At the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Mbappe is also closing in on another significant record. The France captain has scored 14 World Cup goals so far and is just five goals away from surpassing Lionel Messi’s all-time tally of 18 World Cup goals, putting him in contention to become the tournament’s highest scorer in history.

Mbappe made his France debut on March 25, 2017, in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers. He scored his first international goal later that year, finding the net in a 4-0 victory against the Netherlands at the Stade de France.

Since then, Mbappe has established himself as one of France’s most influential players, playing a central role in the country’s performances on the global stage.

While France first took notice of Mbappe after he helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2017, the rest of the world truly saw his talent at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After scoring his first World Cup goal against Peru in the group stage, Mbappe announced himself on the biggest stage with a stunning performance against Argentina in the Round of 16. He won an early penalty that Antoine Griezmann converted before scoring twice himself in France’s thrilling 4-3 victory. The win proved to be a key step in Les Bleus’ march to the title.

In the final against Croatia, Mbappe became only the second-youngest player in history to score in a FIFA World Cup final after Pele. France went on to win 4-2, crowning him a world champion at just 19 years of age.

The triumph elevated Mbappe to global superstar status. Although France suffered disappointment at UEFA EURO 2020, he responded strongly by helping Les Bleus win the UEFA Nations League in 2021, scoring the winner against Spain in the final.

Mbappe reached new heights at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored eight goals during the tournament, including a historic hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Despite France losing on penalties, he won the Golden Boot and set a new record with four goals in the World Cup finals.

Now captain of France, Mbappe continues to make history. In France’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he scored twice against Senegal to become his country’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Olivier Giroud with his 58th international goal on his 99th appearance for Les Bleus. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 2:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026franceKylian Mbappeles-bleusmbappembappe-100th-matchworld-cup

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe to make 100th appearance for Les Bleus against Iraq in Group I fixture

QUICK LINKS