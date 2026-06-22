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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-egypt-beat-new-zealand-3-1-to-secure-first-ever-victory-in-tournament20260622084915"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to secure first-ever victory in tournament</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to secure first-ever victory in tournament

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 09:25:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update

New Jersey [US], June 22 (ANI): Brazil star Neymar Jr. has raised hopes of a long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 return after sharing images from training ahead of the Selecao’s decisive Group C clash against Scotland.

The 34-year-old forward posted a series of photographs from a training session on X on Sunday, accompanied by the message, “Thank you, my God. So incredibly happy!!”

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The post offered the strongest indication yet that Neymar is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out of Brazil’s opening two matches at the tournament in North America.

Neymar was absent as Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti, a result that lifted Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the top of Group C and left them well placed to advance to the knockout rounds.

While the squad travelled to Philadelphia for the Haiti match, Neymar remained at Brazil’s training base in New Jersey to continue an individual rehabilitation programme. The veteran forward resumed on-field work over the weekend, taking part in physical and ball drills as he stepped up his recovery.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has already indicated that Neymar is close to rejoining the squad fully and could be available for the Scotland encounter.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he’s going to be training with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti said after Brazil’s victory over Haiti, as per Reuters. “He will be available for the match against Scotland.”

If selected, the Scotland fixture would mark Neymar’s first appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The setback sidelined him for an extended period and limited his involvement during Brazil’s qualification campaign.

The Scotland match could also mark another milestone in Neymar’s international career. The tournament is his fourth FIFA World Cup, having previously represented Brazil in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Despite his injury struggles, Neymar remained influential whenever available during qualifying, contributing two goals and three assists in four appearances.

With qualification for the knockout stages within reach, Brazil could receive a significant boost if their iconic No. 10 completes his recovery in time to face Scotland on Wednesday (Local Time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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Tags: Brazilcarlo ancelottiFIFA World CupNeymarscotlandselecaoTraining

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar hints at return for Scotland clash with upbeat training update

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