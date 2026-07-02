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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/you-want-conviction-in-referees-decision-keane-slams-official-after-belgium-handed-late-penalty-in-fifa-wc-epic-against-senegal20260702085004"> <p class="title">"You want conviction in referee's decision": Keane slams official after Belgium handed late penalty in FIFA WC epic against Senegal</p> <a>

"You want conviction in referee's decision": Keane slams official after Belgium handed late penalty in FIFA WC epic against Senegal

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 09:05:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

Toronto [Canada], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Croatia, Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Vitinha expressed that the side has “plenty of motivation” to win the star-studded clash for the late striker Diogo Jota, with the match happening on the day of his death anniversary.

After two goalless draws against DR Congo and Colombia, Portugal, who managed to scrape past all odds to the round of 32, will take on Luka Modric-led Croatia. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal has a lot of emotional weight attached to this match, with Jota, 28, passing away in a road accident last year on July 3, the day of the match.

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Remembering the former Liverpool and Portugal star during the pre-match presser, Vitinha said, “Like I said before, we have plenty of motivation to win this game and reach the next round. Moreover, there is that factor, that special day (Jota’s death anniversary). We have all the motivation and much more to want to win tomorrow. For us. For our families. For Diogo Jota. For the whole country. For Portugal. So we are going to give everything we have to win against Croatia tomorrow.”

 
 
 
 
 
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Earlier, Portugal paid tribute to Jota in their campaign opener against DR Congo by wearing special commemorative wristbands

According to Reuters, the wristbands, presented to the squad by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, feature the names of all current players along with that of Jota, who died alongside his brother in a car accident in northwestern Spain last year.

Jota, who earned 49 caps and scored 14 goals for Portugal, remains a cherished figure within the national team, and his teammates have chosen to carry his memory onto the pitch during the tournament. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary
FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary
FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary
FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

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