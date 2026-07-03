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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-probably-his-last-wc-says-coach-dalic-on-luka-modrics-future-after-round-of-32-exit20260703115242"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Probably his last WC," says Coach Dalic on Luka Modric's future after Round of 32 exit</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Probably his last WC," says Coach Dalic on Luka Modric's future after Round of 32 exit

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 12:06:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

Vancouver [Switzerland], July 3 (ANI): Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following his team’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32, bringing down the curtain on a distinguished national team career, according to 433, one of the world’s largest football (soccer) media brands and social communities.

Switzerland secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday (local time), displaying a clinical performance in the Round of 32 knockout clash.

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“This was my final match for the national team,” Mahrez told beIN Sports after Algeria’s exit from the tournament, confirming his decision immediately after the defeat in a post shared by 433’s X handle.

Riyad Mahrez ends his international career with 119 appearances for Algeria, in which he scored 40 goals and provided 45 assists.

During his time with the national side, he played a pivotal role in Algeria’s success at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, where they lifted the title, and was also named African Footballer of the Year in 2016, underlining his status as one of the continent’s most influential modern footballers.

Coming to the clash, Breel Embolo opened the scoring early in the 10th minute, finishing off a brilliant move initiated by Johan Manzambi. The winger produced a dazzling solo run down the left flank before reaching the byline and delivering a pinpoint cross, which Embolo converted from close range.

Holding a 1-0 lead at half-time, Switzerland doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Dan Ndoye struck in the 46th minute. The goal came after a defensive clearance fell kindly to him outside the box, allowing him to fire a low effort into the net.

Algeria, led by Riyad Mahrez, attempted to mount a comeback but failed to break through the disciplined Swiss defence. Switzerland also came close to adding a third late on, though Fabian Rieder missed a gilt-edged opportunity.

Despite the missed chance, the Swiss side comfortably saw out the match, registering a 2-0 win and booking their place in the Round of 16.

The victory also marked Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout win since 1938, ending a long-standing wait in style.

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver, where they will next take on either Colombia or Ghana on 7 July. According to the FIFA Website, Switzerland have now won three successive fixtures at the World Cup for the first time, with this victory following group-stage triumphs over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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Tags: algeriaFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026international-retirementriyad-mahrezSwitzerland

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's elimination from Round of 32

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