FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-brazil-striker-vinicius-jr-meets-iconic-rapper-jay-z20260702101919"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil striker Vinicius Jr meets iconic rapper Jay-Z</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil striker Vinicius Jr meets iconic rapper Jay-Z

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 10:33:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

Inglewood [US], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed his admiration for teen sensation Lamine Yamal’s “optimism”, saying that the Barcelona star “transmits optimism, confidence and security”.

Spain, who ended the group stage without conceding a goal for the first time ever, will continue their quest for the second World Cup title as they meet Austria for the round of 16 clash scheduled for Friday, 12:30 am IST. Yamal has scored a goal in three appearances for Spain in this tournament so far.

You Might Be Interested In

While Spain has not performed at their absolute dominant best, during a radio interview this week, Yamal, who has made a recovery from an injury which troubled him before the tournament, had said as quoted by ESPN, “once we hit our stride … we’ll be almost unstoppable”, while also claiming that they are “the only national team expected to play really well”. Spain started off with a shocking goalless draw against Cabo Verde, but a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and 1-0 triumph over Uruguay opened the round of 32 door for them.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Fuente said about Yamal, “I think he is an optimistic player, confident about his possibilities and those of his teammate. We know what our potential is. We know how far we can go. Yamal’s words, in their context, seem very positive to me. He transmits optimism, confidence, security, and I love that.”

Yamal featured for just 19 minutes against Cabo Verde, before scoring an early goal during his 45-minute stay on the pitch against Saudi, but could not score in his 76-minute stay against Uruguay.

On whether the superstar striker could play full 90 minutes, Fuente said, “Lamine can now play whatever we ask of him. We have been, as always, very careful with all the players’ recovery.”

“It is not the same playing a very demanding game, very intense and fast, where you might only be able to play half an hour, and other games that are more comfortable and you can play 70 minutes. Lamine is really good. You have seen how excited he is to play,” he added.

The coach also gave optimistic fitness updates for wingers Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, who faced injuries against Uruguay and on Victor Munoz, who is yet to make an appearance in the competition.

“Yeremy’s recovery has been miraculous,” De la Fuente said. “After the game, it looked like a [collarbone] fracture, and it was not. With his character and his courage, he is back training completely normally,” he signed off. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 10:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lamine Yamallamine-yamal-fifa-world-cupluis-de-la-fuenteluis-de-la-fuente-fifa-world-cupNico Williamsspain-austria-fifa-world-cupspain-fifa-world-cupyeremy-pino

RELATED News

Portugal squad greeted by crowds in Toronto after dramatic win over Croatia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

QUICK LINKS