FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach Fuente praises "optimistic" Yamal; gives fitness updates on Nico, Yeremy

Inglewood [US], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed his admiration for teen sensation Lamine Yamal’s “optimism”, saying that the Barcelona star “transmits optimism, confidence and security”.

Spain, who ended the group stage without conceding a goal for the first time ever, will continue their quest for the second World Cup title as they meet Austria for the round of 16 clash scheduled for Friday, 12:30 am IST. Yamal has scored a goal in three appearances for Spain in this tournament so far.

While Spain has not performed at their absolute dominant best, during a radio interview this week, Yamal, who has made a recovery from an injury which troubled him before the tournament, had said as quoted by ESPN, “once we hit our stride … we’ll be almost unstoppable”, while also claiming that they are “the only national team expected to play really well”. Spain started off with a shocking goalless draw against Cabo Verde, but a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and 1-0 triumph over Uruguay opened the round of 32 door for them.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Fuente said about Yamal, “I think he is an optimistic player, confident about his possibilities and those of his teammate. We know what our potential is. We know how far we can go. Yamal’s words, in their context, seem very positive to me. He transmits optimism, confidence, security, and I love that.”

Yamal featured for just 19 minutes against Cabo Verde, before scoring an early goal during his 45-minute stay on the pitch against Saudi, but could not score in his 76-minute stay against Uruguay.

On whether the superstar striker could play full 90 minutes, Fuente said, “Lamine can now play whatever we ask of him. We have been, as always, very careful with all the players’ recovery.”

“It is not the same playing a very demanding game, very intense and fast, where you might only be able to play half an hour, and other games that are more comfortable and you can play 70 minutes. Lamine is really good. You have seen how excited he is to play,” he added.

The coach also gave optimistic fitness updates for wingers Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, who faced injuries against Uruguay and on Victor Munoz, who is yet to make an appearance in the competition.

“Yeremy’s recovery has been miraculous,” De la Fuente said. “After the game, it looked like a [collarbone] fracture, and it was not. With his character and his courage, he is back training completely normally,” he signed off. (ANI)

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