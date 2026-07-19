FIFA World Cup 2026: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal backs La Roja ahead of summit clash against Argentina

Madrid [Spain], July 19 (ANI): Spanish Tennis legend Rafael Nadal extended his best wishes to Spain ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, recalling the unforgettable memories of the country’s 2010 World Cup triumph and expressing his lifelong love for football.

In a post on X, Nadal said football has always been one of his greatest passions and that he has enjoyed playing the sport, watching matches, and supporting Spain’s national team since childhood.

“Ever since I was little, soccer has been one of my great passions. I’ve always enjoyed playing, watching matches, and supporting our national team. I can still remember the thrill of living in South Africa for the 2010 final. We’ll never forget it!” Nadal wrote.

Looking ahead to Spain’s clash against Argentina, Nadal described it as another historic occasion while expressing admiration for the South American nation.

“Tomorrow we have another chance to enjoy one of those matches that make history against a national team and a country that I respect and admire greatly. Best of luck. Let’s go, Spain!” he added.

Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, and Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, will clash in New York/New Jersey for football’s ultimate prize.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches. The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente anticipates the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday (local time) is going to be “a cracking match”. Ahead of the final, Luis de la Fuente said the clash against Argentina is going to be a “cracking match”, saying both teams share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game where talent, quality and attacking football take centre stage.

“There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities – in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players – so I think it’s going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain – Spain and Argentina alike – are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

On the other hand, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that the team needs to “bring out its best version” to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

Ahead of the final, Lionel Scaloni said Argentina have prepared as they do for every match by studying their opponents and focusing on delivering their best performance.

He added that despite being a well-known team, Argentina have earned their place in the final on merit and will do everything possible to win the title.

“We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyse the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we’re doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We’re a team that’s already well-known by our rivals, and that’s why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We’ll try to win the final,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

Scaloni also praised Lionel Messi for reaching another FIFA World Cup final at the age of 39, calling his achievement incredible.

“Having been able to reach a final the way Leo has, at the moment he’s in, at 39 years old, is incredible. We have to value what he does and the story and the legend that he is and this group of players that have led us to wonderful years,” he said. (ANI)

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