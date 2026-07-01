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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations

FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-coach-mauricio-pochettino-highlights-usas-readiness-ahead-of-bosnia-clash-in-round-of-3220260701145304"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Mauricio Pochettino highlights USA's readiness ahead of Bosnia clash in Round of 32

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 16:56:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations

Mexico City [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): Two people died from suffocation after thousands of fans packed the streets of Mexico City during celebrations following Mexico’s 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday [local time], the capital’s health secretariat said on Wednesday, as per Reuters.

The tragedy occurred at the intersection of Hamburgo and Lancaster streets near the Angel of Independence monument.

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“After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed,” the health authority said on social media, as per Reuters.

Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in Mexico City, ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

The win marked Mexico’s first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition’s history, according to OptaJoe’s X handle.

The contest, which was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, saw El Tri continue their unbeaten run while maintaining their impressive defensive record.

Mexico took the initiative from the outset and broke the deadlock before halftime when Julian Quinones capitalised on a defensive mistake. Raul Jimenez then doubled the advantage later in the opening half to give the hosts a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Ecuador controlled more of the possession after the restart and attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico’s resolute defence held firm to secure another clean sheet. Ecuador’s night worsened in stoppage time when defender Piero Hincapie received a red card.

The victory was Mexico’s fourth successive win of the tournament and extended their streak without conceding a goal, reinforcing Javier Aguirre’s side as one of the standout teams of the competition.

Mexico will next face the winner of the England-DR Congo Round of 32 encounter as they look to continue their World Cup campaign on home soil.

The match also saw teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora make history. At 17 years and 259 days old, he became the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match, behind only Pele, who achieved the feat at 17 years and 239 days during the 1958 tournament, according to ESPN FC’s X handle.

Jimenez also etched his name into the record books. At 35 years and 56 days old, he became the oldest Mexican player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and the first Mexican in his 30s to find the net in the knockout stages, according to ESPN Insights’ X handle. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026mexico-citymexico-vs-ecuadormexico-world-cup-match-win-celebrations

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations
FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations
FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations
FIFA World Cup 2026: Two die of suffocation during Mexico's Round of 32 win celebrations

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