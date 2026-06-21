FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay head coach Bielsa criticises hydration breaks ahead of Cape Verde clash

Miami (Florida) [US], June 21 (ANI): Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has criticised the hydration breaks introduced at the FIFA World Cup 2026, arguing that they have changed the very nature of football.

FIFA implemented mandatory three-minute hydration breaks midway through each half due to extreme temperatures across several host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. While the measure has been welcomed by some as a player welfare initiative, it has also sparked debate among coaches, players and traditionalists.

Bielsa was among the most vocal critics ahead of Uruguay’s Group-stage clash against Cape Verde on Sunday.

“Playing four times instead of two alters the conception of what had been culturally built to interpret football,” Bielsa told reporters, as per Reuters.

“This change of culture does not add anything and takes away a lot. I will just say that before this decision, football had a characteristic; now it has another. People fall in love with the game because of its characteristics,” he added.

The veteran coach acknowledged the positive impact of technology on the game, but suggested the reasoning behind the hydration breaks was different.

“Of course, technology like VAR, we commend it and value it. Technology offers more opportunities. There is another intention for the breaks, and the conclusions I’m making here are not really my own. I also echo what I hear as well,” said Bielsa, according to the report.

Uruguay enter their second Group-stage match with one point after a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, leaving the group finely balanced with all four teams level on a point. Cape Verde, meanwhile, impressed in a goalless draw against European champions Spain.

Reflecting on Uruguay’s opening match, Bielsa admitted his side struggled to break down a compact defensive setup in the first half.

“We did have a lot of possession and very few chances created in the first half,” Bielsa explained, adding that the team already knows the formation they need to play.

“In the second half, it was agile and offensive possession, dynamic in nature with a high level of mobility,” he added.

Much of the scrutiny after the Saudi Arabia match focused on striker Darwin Nunez, who managed just one shot before being substituted at halftime. The 26-year-old has now gone 14 matches without scoring for Uruguay, leading to speculation that he could be left out of the starting lineup against Cape Verde.

Bielsa, however, dismissed concerns about the forward’s mentality and motivation.

“Any footballer who is taking part at the World Cup doesn’t need any motivation,” Bielsa said, according to Reuters.

“The consequences, the scope, the magnificence of such a high-calibre tournament – anyone taking part makes them highly driven and justifiably so,” he added.

The usually serious coach also shared a lighter moment during the press conference when asked whether any Uruguay players would follow Spain defender Marc Cucurella’s pledge to get a tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente if Spain win the World Cup.

“This is not going to happen,” Bielsa said emphatically, drawing laughter from those present. (ANI)

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