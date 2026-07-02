FIFA World Cup 2026: "We have conceded too many goals, need to be at peak," says Algeria coach ahead of Switzerland clash

Vancouver [Canada], July 2 (ANI): Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic noted that they have conceded too many goals so far and need to be “at peak” against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Thursday, as per Reuters.

Algeria lost their World Cup opener 3-0 to Argentina but recovered with a 2-1 win over Jordan and a 3-3 draw against Austria to qualify for the knockout stage. Petkovic praised his side’s attacking output and their qualification achievement, only the second Algerian squad to reach this phase of a World Cup. However, looking ahead, he urged continued improvement and said the team must be at their best for the knockout clash against Switzerland, potentially even beyond 90 minutes.

“We have conceded too many goals – of our seven goals we conceded, five of them have come from outside the penalty area. That also comes down to the quality of the opposition players, as we saw in our opening match,” he said.

“The very positive thing is that we’ve scored five goals. We made it through to the knockout stage. This is only the second group of Algerian players that have made it through to the knockout stage in a World Cup. We need to take that as a positive and we need to keep improving as we have done game after game. And we need to be at the peak of our powers against an excellent Switzerland side, not only for 90 minutes, perhaps even beyond,” he added.

Petkovic also brushed aside claims that his knowledge of Switzerland’s players would give him an advantage ahead of their World Cup last-32 clash.

Notably, the 62-year-old Bosnian-born coach, who previously played and coached in Swiss football and later managed the national team from 2014 to 2021, said his past association would not be of any help once the match gets underway.

Petkovic said modern football has become highly global, meaning there are no real secrets between teams anymore. He noted that while he knows the Swiss players well, they also know him, so it offers no real advantage.

“The world of football has become universal, everyone knows each other. There are no real secrets left in the game. I don’t think it’s a huge advantage to know someone or someone else. Just as I know the players, the players know me. And it’s a huge pleasure to come up against them, it will be lovely to meet and greet them. But after that, the players will go out there on the pitch. And I’m certainly expecting a tough game. And in order to win the match, we need to give 120% against a very decent Switzerland side,” he said. (ANI)

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