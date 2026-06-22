FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/new-zealand-crush-england-by-253-runs-to-level-test-series-1-1-as-matt-henry-stars-with-11-wickets20260621224455"> <p class="title">New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets</p> <a>

New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 00:32:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Atlanta [US], June 22 (ANI): Teen sensation Lamine Yamal and forward Mikel Oyarzabal starred as Spain produced a commanding performance to defeat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday (local time).

After being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening fixture, Spain responded in emphatic fashion with a dominant display that hightlighted their credentials in the tournament. Yamal opened the scoring before Oyarzabal struck twice, while an own goal from Saudi Arabia further compounded their misery.

You Might Be Interested In

Spain took control of the contest from the opening whistle and were rewarded in the 10th minute when Yamal found the breakthrough. The 18-year-old forward calmly converted from close range after being picked out by Oyarzabal to hand his side an early advantage.

The goal also marked a significant milestone for Yamal. According to Opta, the youngster became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, scoring at the age of 18 years and 343 days.

Spain continued to dominate possession and create opportunities, pinning Saudi Arabia deep inside their own half. Their sustained pressure paid off again in the 21st minute when Oyarzabal doubled the lead. The striker reacted quickest inside the penalty area and slotted home from close range to make it 2-0.

Just three minutes later, Oyarzabal struck again to extend Spain’s advantage. Dani Olmo’s clever touch inside the box helped create the chance and the striker made no mistake with his finish.

Saudi Arabia struggled to contain Spain’s attack throughout the first half, while Oyarzabal nearly completed his hat-trick before the break, only to see his effort hit the crossbar.

Spain effectively ended the contest four minutes into the second half. Marc Cucurella’s dangerous effort into the box took a deflection off Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti and found its way into the net for an own goal.

With a four-goal advantage, Spain comfortably controlled the remainder of the match and made several substitutions to rest key players. Saudi Arabia rarely threatened, and goalkeeper Unai Simon had little work to do.

Spain’s Ferran Torres thought he had added a fifth goal for the team in stoppage time, but VAR ruled it out for offside. Nevertheless, Spain secured a convincing 4-0 victory to get their World Cup campaign firmly back on track.

The win moved Spain to the top of the Group H standings with four points from two matches. Uruguay occupy second place, while Saudi Arabia are third and Cabo Verde sit fourth in the group. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dani olmoFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamalmarc-cucurellamikel-oyarzabalsaudi arabiaSpainspain-vs-saudi-arabia

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

QUICK LINKS