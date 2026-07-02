"Football is emotions, this evening we had plenty": Head coach Garcia after Belgium's dramatic comeback against Senegal

Seattle [US], July 2 (ANI): Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia believes his side’s astonishing fightback from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time can become a defining moment in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, saying the dramatic victory has the potential to make his squad “stronger and tighter together.”

The Red Devils looked destined for elimination in their Round of 32 clash in Seattle after Senegal established a commanding two-goal lead and remained in control for much of the contest.

However, late strikes from record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and captain Youri Tielemans forced extra time before Tielemans converted a dramatic 125th-minute penalty to complete one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history.

Garcia likened the comeback to Barcelona’s famous 2017 UEFA Champions League turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain, describing Belgium’s victory as their own “remontada”.

“Football is emotions; this evening we had plenty,” Garcia told reporters, according to Reuters. “When you’re down 2-0 in the 83rd minute, it’s never easy to come back and win the match.”

“But this is what I said to the players at the hydration break: we had to score the third goal in the match, and then anything is possible. We did it, we delivered, and then it opened up the game again,” he said.

He added, “It is a scenario that can make the group grow even stronger and tighter together and realise that up until the match is not finished, until the final whistle, a lot of things can happen as we just demonstrated today.”

Belgium had struggled to impose themselves for most of the match as Senegal created the better chances. After Leandro Trossard threatened early for the Red Devils, the African side seized control.

Ismaila Sarr struck the post before Habib Diarra reacted quickest to convert the rebound from Sadio Mane’s cross. Senegal doubled their lead shortly after the restart when Sarr raced onto a long ball, held off his marker and calmly finished past Thibaut Courtois.

The goal was Sarr’s fourth of the tournament, drawing him level with Roger Milla’s 1990 record for the most goals scored by an African player at a single FIFA World Cup.

Belgium’s revival began in the closing stages when substitute Thomas Meunier delivered a cross that Lukaku finished smartly at the near post. Moments later, Tielemans rose to head home Trossard’s cross, completing a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down and forcing extra time.

Both teams continued to attack in the additional 30 minutes, with Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye going close before Dodi Lukebakio struck the crossbar for Belgium.

With a penalty shootout looming, VAR awarded Belgium a spot-kick after Lamine Camara brought down Tielemans inside the box. The Belgian captain held his nerve to score in the 125th minute, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory and extending Belgium’s unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Garcia acknowledged comparisons with Belgium’s celebrated “golden generation”, but insisted the current squad has shown it possesses the character to write its own story.

“I arrived 18 months ago because I believe that there’s quality in this team. It’s not the best of all time, but tonight we wrote history,” he said.

“We didn’t win anything, we qualified for the round of 16, and we’ll see who we’re going to face … It doesn’t matter who it’s going to be. Now we’re going to savour our victory and our ‘remontada’,” he concluded.

Belgium will now face the winners of the United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 clash for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, while Senegal exit the tournament after surrendering what had appeared to be a winning position. (ANI)

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