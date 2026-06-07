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Home > Sports > Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President

Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/we-hold-ourselves-to-highest-standards-mcc-responds-on-lords-pitch-following-englands-115-run-win-over-new-zealand-in-1st-test20260607203117"> <p class="title">"We hold ourselves to highest standards": MCC responds on Lord's pitch following England's 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test</p> <a>

"We hold ourselves to highest standards": MCC responds on Lord's pitch following England's 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 20:49:14 IST

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Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 7 (ANI): Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), cementing his position at the helm of the country’s governing body after previously serving as head of its ad-hoc committee.

“Tamim was elected unopposed at a board meeting held following Sunday’s BCB elections, having secured the highest number of votes in the Club Category contest”, BCB official Rabeed Imam told ANI, over the phone.

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The newly-formed board also elected Fahim Sinha as vice-president. Although two vice-presidents are expected to be appointed, the Election Commission has so far announced only one name.

Tamim topped the Club Category poll with 73 votes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The former Bangladesh skipper finished ahead of Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed and Israfil Khosru, who each secured 72 votes.

A total of 16 candidates contested 12 seats in the Club Category. Amjad Hossain, Major Imroz, Faizur Rahman and Syed Borhanul Hossain Pappu failed to secure election. Major Imroz received the fewest votes with 20, while Amjad secured 32.

In the District Category, seven candidates were elected unopposed before polling day, leaving voting to decide only two seats from Khulna and one from Barishal. Shafiqul Alam, Shantanu Islam and Mizanur Rahman emerged victorious.

Former cricketer Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir was also elected unopposed as the sole director representing organisations and universities under Category-3.

In total, 23 directors were elected through Sunday’s polls, with the remaining two positions set to be filled by the National Sports Council.

The newly elected 25-member board convened shortly after the results were declared and formally elected Tamim as president.

Widely regarded as the favourite for the role, Tamim now assumes permanent leadership of the BCB after previously overseeing the board on an interim basis. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 8:49 PM IST
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Tags: Bangladesh Cricket Boardbangladesh-cricketbcb-electionsbcb-presidentTamim Iqbal

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Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President

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Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President
Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President
Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President
Former captain Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board President

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